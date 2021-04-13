73% of adults in the United States believe climate change is occurring but only 41% discuss global warming at least occasionally, according to a 2018 Yale University study.

In a Zoom public forum titled "Addressing Climate Impacts in the Centre Region," Penn State law professor Lara Fowler held a conversation about climate change with speaker Pamela Adams, Centre County sustainability planner, and community members in attendance.

“I encourage you all to talk more — to your neighbors, your co-workers [and] your community — about climate change,” Adams said. “The more we talk about it, the more we’ll understand it and can be prepared to take action.”

The event began with a presentation from Adams where she explained the increased need to pay attention to climate change by outlining the effect it has had on Pennsylvania.

Adams said the state average annual number of heat intensive days from 1970-2000 was five days. She added that by mid-century, the average number of days greater than 91 degrees is expected to be 31.

According to Adams, heat-intensive days are days in which the temperature rises above 90 degrees — a sign of global warming.

She also attributed extreme weather to climate change. Over the past decade, Pennsylvania has seen a 55% increase in extreme rain events, resulting in double the power outages and millions of dollars spent on infrastructure, Adams said.

“These are the types of things that we are experiencing… that costs money, but it’s also disruptive to homeowners and businesses,” Adams said.

After Adams’ presentation, Zoom participants were put into breakout rooms for the main purpose of the event — community conversation. Fowler tasked each breakout room to discuss climate impacts in Centre County, how to address these impacts and what actions should be taken.

Breakout rooms included a range of people like climate action committee members, students, recycling administrators and township supervisors.

There were many questions raised to which people didn't know the answers. One recurring topic in these conversations was educating people on topics to mitigate climate change — such as solar panels — decreasing the use of plastic and transportation alternatives.

“We should be learning this stuff somewhere, the information should be readily available,” Shelly Mato, refuse and recycling administrator at Centre Region Council of Governments, said. “I think it’s interesting that we are struggling with some really important questions.”

When it comes to climate action, Penn State student Nicole Kilrea said she wants to see initiatives taken on a university level.

“It would be nice to see more investment on renewable energy by Penn State — more solar panels and buildings being fueled by more renewable energy,” Kilrea said.

Climate action takes time but improving education on the topic can speed up that process, according to Patton Township Board Supervisor Dan Trevino. But for now, a pointer Trevino stressed was anticipating issues and catching them before they become an issue.

“We try to anticipate where problems have occurred in the past and improvements we can make now to try to [relieve] the negative impacts that would be coming in the future,” Trevino said.