At the beginning of March, Penn State Emeritus Professor of Psychology Keith Nelson’s new book titled “Breakthroughs: Realizing Our Potentials Through Dynamic Tricky Mixes” was released in print.

“Breakthroughs” is about “learning a way of thinking and approaching things” based on dynamic tricky mixes, a term he coined, Nelson said.

“It’s about innovation, entrepreneurship, problem-solving, creativity and really breaking through to new territory — not by doing the same old thing and not by assuming there’s one way if I can only figure it out,” Nelson said. “There are multiple ways… if you don’t have [a] mix at work, then you remix. If that doesn’t work, you remix.”

Nelson said the process of creating the book took about three years and was influenced by his work with students and colleagues.

“Lots of different explorations in life, my scientific career and in the teaching process led me to think that it would be good to have a kind of playground, a whole bunch of different kinds of examples that asks people to think actively about, ‘Hey, what could you do about this?’” Nelson said. “And then to go on and show some of the things that have been done that led people to master their stuttering or to master their fear of something else.”

Nelson, however, also said there were challenges in his work.

“It turns out my work as a professor brought me up against all kinds of situations where people were really stuck,” Nelson said.

Specifically, “simplistic thinking” kept coming up as an obstacle to reaching one’s full potential, according to Nelson. People would try to use their best expertise and choose the best solution to a problem, which Nelson said seems reasonable initially.

“The problem is, and this is where the word dynamic comes in, there are dynamic complexities in anything we try to do,” Nelson said. “We have to really look at those, really observe them closely, and try to work with them, to try experiments… try different tricky things that haven’t been tried.”

Nelson’s book, he said, involves a compilation of examples and stories where people solved a problem using a tricky mix — or a new, completely different way of thinking from the norm.

“In almost any kind of scenario, I ended up concluding it requires the same kind of thinking — going beyond simplistic thinking [and] going beyond choosing just one best strategy,” Nelson said.

He also details a few examples in the book of experts who weren’t able to help individuals struggling with a certain problem because they were running into these obstacles.

“How do you know whether a kid who’s stuck and really is unable to do something is stuck because they don’t have the body or brain, or whether we just haven’t given them a mix, a dynamic mix that’s appropriate for that individual?” Nelson said. “The idea is a way of being really willing to face a complexity… work with others… [and] don’t give up.”

MORE NEWS COVERAGE

Nelson said he applied a tricky mix to the book writing process, choosing to focus in a completely different environment — Aruba, specifically — for about two weeks. For Nelson, one of the hardest parts of writing was “knowing when to stop.”

Jack Matson, an emeritus professor of environmental engineering at Penn State, said he and Nelson collaborated throughout the process, combining their theories of creativity in the book.

“We’re always dealing with dynamic systems — the world is changing from day to day,” Matson said. “So you may have an optimum point or a new invention or innovation, but that doesn’t mean next week, next month, next year, next decade that it’s still going to be new in today’s world.”

For Matson, the dynamic aspect is “essential to understanding the need” for continuous experimentation.

According to Matson and Nelson, the pair began consistently meeting for lunch every week, along with another psychologist and friend, about five or six years ago. Matson said every week, they would be “infusing ideas back and forth,” and “that’s how the book evolved.”

Nelson has “high energy,” according to Matson. He said Nelson also has a “high IQ” and is “very curious about everything.”

“Keith, as an innovator and teacher of creativity for his entire life, has summed up in a fantastically beautiful and simple way that you can read, easily understand and apply these concepts of dynamic tricky mix to your own life,” Matson said.

Matson also described the book as “very forward-looking” and emphasized its potential benefits for college students.

“I think it’s a great book for college students to read given that you’re searching,” Matson said. “That’s why you’re at the university, searching for what you want to become, so that’s why I would suggest that college students and young adults really read it, understand it and apply it.”

Angelina Wheeler, a co-account executive at Happy Valley Comm, has been working with Nelson to promote “Breakthroughs” to a wide audience.

Wheeler (junior-advertising) agreed with Matson and said the book can be “fit for so many different people.”

“Students and even people of all different backgrounds are held to a certain standard where they’re not supposed to show any flaws,” Wheeler said. “Anybody with a human brain knows that’s not how we’re wired, so to see someone like Keith advocate for overcoming adversities and going through different obstacles, it’s really comforting to know, ‘OK, everyone’s kind of in the same boat.’”

Wheeler described the process of working with Nelson as “really great” and said he’s an “extremely hardworking individual” with a “creative” work ethic.

MORE NEWS COVERAGE

“He’s really been pushing for that certain aspect of creativity and just going with your own flow,” Wheeler said. “I think that’s really interesting because hearing it from someone who’s much older than us — it reminds me that we’re kind of all the same.”

Wheeler’s favorite part of the book is at the beginning, where Nelson tells the story of applying tricky mixes to help his dogs become more agile, she said.

As he explains in the book, his three labradors were struggling to go up and down the stairs until he began experimenting with supplements and diet. The dogs, after finding the right “tricky” mix, were able to move up and down the stairs for the rest of their lives.

Nelson said he hopes people will find it “almost impossible” not to change their technique after reading the book and said there “should be breakthroughs,” referencing the title.

“If you really plunge in openly, then it’s very likely to change your sense of what’s possible and your way of generating active experiments to make something different happen,” Nelson said.

Nelson also emphasized that no one has to be an expert to solve a problem.

“You can learn about relevant details, but you don’t have to be an expert in every area where you can really make a big impact,” Nelson said. “For me, that kind of opens up life. It means you can be an active participant in a lot of situations where you might be inclined to just leave it to the experts.”

Matson emphasized this and said “the people that adapt are the people that are forerunners” in advancement.

Looking forward, Nelson said he hopes the book is an “enjoyable read.”

“I’m learning to do more marketing,” Nelson said. “I’m trying to be a good student of how to sell and disseminate your ideas to a broader audience because I think it can be really helpful in a lot of people’s lives.”

Wheeler agreed, saying everyone inevitably encounters something “hard in life.”

“It’s just about finding your way through that and coming out of it on the other side with a more well-rounded and positive outlook,” Wheeler said.

Nelson said he hopes those who read the book learn that anyone can approach a problem that’s “totally new” to them and begin to “generate new tricks.”

“My understanding of the world… is that the same basic dynamic processes apply everywhere,” Nelson said. “If we are lucky enough to encounter a series of situations that transform the way in which we approach problems in one area… [that] has incredibly great potential.”

MORE NEWS COVERAGE