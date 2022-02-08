Though students have been experiencing winter weather in State College, Penn State professor Jose Fuentes is currently amid even colder temperatures up north in the Arctic Circle in Alaska — conducting research on melting ice and its effects on the atmosphere.

At Penn State, Fuentes teaches two undergraduate courses — Introduction to Micrometeorology (METEO 454) and Atmospheric Dispersion (METEO 455) — and two graduate courses — Biometeorology (METEO 563) and Chemistry of the Atmosphere (METEO 532).

Outside of the classroom, Fuentes serves on various research committees and takes part in research, data analysis, modeling and field work, and this past Saturday, Fuentes traveled to Utqiagvik, Alaska.

“The ice in the Arctic is rapidly disappearing,” Fuentes said. “It is allowing the water vapor to enter the lower layers of the atmosphere. There is a feedback loop there that is enhancing the warming of the Arctic.”

Even though he’s frequently traveling for research, some of Fuentes’ current and former students said they continue to feel the impacts of his teaching as they pursue passions he’s helped them fully recognize.

Kayla McCauley, now a graduate student in atmospheric science at the University of Arizona, took a total of three classes with Fuentes throughout her Penn State career. The first two were required for her major, but the last one was a graduate-level course Fuentes had recommended for her, McCauley said.

For McCauley, Fuentes made the difficult concepts easier because he “really wants everyone to learn.”

Beyond his tendency to explain “this is why” — rather than just explaining the base-level concepts — McCauley said “all classes connected with his research.”

“He would show us the charts of what he did, and he would connect whatever we were learning in class to what he did,” McCauley said. “It gives you a reasoning — this is why we use it. This is what we do with it.”

McCauley said Fuentes was very understanding with the schedules of his students and would listen to their concerns about assignment due dates — often asking students what day would work best for them.

Outside of class, McCauley said Fuentes was “available at all times.”

“He gave us his phone number,” McCauley said. “For our graduate class, we had to write a publishable literature review, and he was like, ‘If you guys need anything, let me know.’ I emailed him about my data, and he called me while he was driving.”

Overall, McCauley said Fuentes is “the happiest man” and is “ecstatic about everything.”

Current graduate student in chemical oceanography at the University of South Florida Nicola Guisewhite took Fuentes’s graduate-level atmospheric chemistry course when she was at Penn State and “looking into a graduate career.” She said she wanted to see if she could “handle the pressure of it.”

Guisewhite said Fuentes promised to “personally guide” her through the course.

“I don’t think there’s a single person who has wanted me to succeed more than Dr. Fuentes,” Guisewhite said. “Even if it’s just a little victory for you, it’s a major victory in his head. He’s always so proud of you.”

When it comes to connecting with students, Guisewhite said Fuentes picks up on “the little things.”

“I walked into class one day, and I was so tired,” Guisewhite said. “I went to sit and sip my coffee, and he came over and was like, ‘Are you OK?’ He picks up on those things.”

Guisewhite’s favorite part of the course was working with Fuentes because he “loves learning and loves teaching.”

In research closer to home, Fuentes is looking into how climate change impacts pollinators — especially bees.

“When they want to locate food, they need to identify scents that the flowers produce, and then the bees are navigating against the scents,” Fuentes said. “Without scents, the bees cannot locate food.”

Fuentes said 70% of the food humans consume is impacted by pollination, so the studies he’s conducting are important for “creating the basic knowledge” that can later be used to improve the declining bee population.

“We humans have produced a lot of pollutants,” Fuentes said. “Those pollutants [react] with the scents, and we modify the scents.”

For Fuentes, he said he connects with his undergraduate students mainly through assignments, often making them in a way that encourages students to come to him for answers.

“I want to establish a connection with the students, and I want them to come and visit with me.”

