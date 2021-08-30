With hopes of bringing people together for a conversation about the history of Black culture and hair braiding, four professors across different universities including Penn State are in the process of creating an architectural project.

The “Hair Salon: Translating Black Hair Practices for Architecture Using Computational Methods” project began last summer with Tucker de Vazquez’s search for an architectural legacy within the Black community through various comparisons between Black hairstyles and architectural designs.

The project was formed by Felecia Davis, associate professor in Penn State’s department of architecture at the Stuckeman Center for Design Computing, Sheryl Tucker de Vazquez, associate professor at the University of Houston, William Williams, associate professor of architecture at the University of Cincinnati and Marcella Del Signore, associate professor in the School of Architecture and Design at New York Institute of Technology.

The project was funded by the Graham Foundation for Advanced Studies in the Fine Arts, an international grant program that supports organizations and individuals.

According to Tucker de Vazquez, few Black traditions survived through the Middle Passage and transatlantic slave trade — except for Black hairstyles like cornrows, dreadlocks and crocheting.

“If you think about braided hair, it gets appropriated, but the Black influence is there, so we want to claim that now,” Tucker de Vazquez said. “Typically, African American culture — particularly in architecture — has been pushed to the edges over the margins, but this is an attempt to put it to the center of design conversations.”

Tucker de Vazquez said she believes the origins of hair braiding and architecture are linked through “weaving techniques.”

“If you go back to the origins of architecture, woven mats [were] the beginnings of architectural designs,” Tucker de Vazquez said. “Braided hair is a kind of domestic process, so this idea of weaving of hair is the same way architecture began as a kind of woven process — the origins are rooted in the same place.”

According to Davis, the project crosses “cultural boundaries” by finding ways to work Black culture and tradition into the way architecture is crafted.

“We think people will connect with it in a number of different ways, not only architects, but people interested in hair salons and talking about other experiences they had growing up and learning to manage their own hair,” Davis said.

The “Hair Salon” project means “different things to different people,” Williams said.

“For some people, it’s a question of cultural appropriation or pride,” Williams said. “Others, it’s about cultural memories and building time and spending time with families and passing on traditions.”

Williams said he believes there is more of an “indirect connection” between hair braiding and architecture.

“It’s about how we present ourselves, how we maintain ourselves and how we care for ourselves,” Williams said. “In that way, it’s very architectural because architecture is a very public act and ultimately, the way one wears their hair is a very public act.”

Williams said when he was young, it was “painful” to go to the salon with his mom because he would wait hours at her appointments. He said the experience “changed the way [he] understood [his] own mother and her friends and what they were concerned about,” but it was an “invaluable” lesson.

“I would hope that in the process of [the ‘Hair Salon’ project], we are able to set up a series of questions and exhibitions and images of things that get people talking about their relationship to their culture, their family and how each of those presents itself to the public while being aware of how the public might see them in a very different light,” Williams said.

Davis said one of the goals of the project is to reach Project Row Houses, a community platform and art gallery located in Third Ward in Houston, Texas, which is a historically Black neighborhood, that places emphasis on art and cultural identity, with aims of helping marginalized communities.

In addition, Tucker de Vazquez said other goals of the project are to start a conversation about the legacy of Black culture and bring a new generation to architecture.

“I have this rich legacy, I have this heritage,” Tucker de Vazquez said. “My entire architectural career, I’ve been siphoning off of Western culture, but this is something that is endemic to me, something that I know and something that has been passed down from generation to generation that survived. Let’s revisit that and talk about it as the art form that it is.”

