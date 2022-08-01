Penn State professor emeritus Charles Dumas has been chosen as the recipient of the National Black Theatre Festival (NBTF) Living Legend Award.

Dumas was chosen due to his, “significant contributions to the American theatre and to the entertainment industry,” according to the organization's website.

A director, actor and writer, Dumas has acted in a many of plays such as Hamlet and Fences, according to the website, and been a part of several acting companies.

Dumas has been a AUDELCO nominee for multiple years, according to the website, and a past recipient of the Pennsylvania Council of the Arts Playwriting grant.

The Beverly Hills/ Hollywood NAACP also chose him as best lead actor for his portrayal of MUSA in B.C. Historia, according to the website.

The NBTF is a festival produced by the North Carolina Black Repertory Company, according to its website. This company’s primary goal is exposing "diverse audiences to Black classics," the development and production of new works, improving "artistic quality," and sustaining Black theatre internationally.

NBTF aims to build initiative for African American filmmakers and actors and improve the quality of their films, according to the website. It will take place Aug.1-6.