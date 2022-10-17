A Penn State professor, a published author and a founding director for a billion-dollar center among many other roles, Sophia McClennen has done it all.

McClennen, a faculty member for the Penn State School of International Affairs, teaches courses in cross-cultural conflict resolution, human rights in media studies and political satire.

Having been at Penn State for around 20 years, McClennen said she “never really imagined” living in central Pennsylvania “[her] whole life.”

“I think Penn State is a complex place to work. Overall, the students are great, but it’s a very big institution with quite a lot of bureaucracy. So it’s not always easy, by any stretch,” she said. “I am proud to be part of such a strong institution, [but] it’s also hard to work for a university that seems to basically stop and focus on football most of the fall. That’s just kind of weird for me.”

While McClennen works most closely with students in her graduate courses, she still finds time to teach one undergraduate interdomain class every other year.

Claiming that her classes are neither writing- nor discussion-intensive, McClennen said “[she doesn’t] know why [she] wouldn't be able to do all of that.”

“I work a lot outside of the traditional things, and I don’t like quizzes. I do have a midterm in my undergrad gen ed because you kind of have to just make sure people are paying attention,” she said. “Across all of my teaching, though, I tend to try to have my students do more inquiry-guided direct learning, so they’re learning by doing. That’s a big part of how I teach.”

Aside from her time in the classroom, McClennen is a director for the Center for Global Studies at Penn State College of the Liberal Arts. She said CGS partners with other institutions like the University of Pittsburgh and is committed to advancing teaching research, outreach and global studies.

According to its website, CGS is one of the six centers in the U.S. to receive both Title VI National Resource Center and Foreign Language and Area Studies grants ever since McClennen founded the center in 2010.

“I will have had 16 years of federal funding for it; I’ve brought in over six million in grant money to support it,” she said. “Here in [University Park], we administer FLAS grants [so] undergraduates and graduate students can advance their knowledge of languages and cultures connected to the seven languages we support.”

Besides helping students achieve success in cultural studies, the center also supports faculty financially with their research.

“When faculty do global studies research and need to travel internationally, their research agendas are more expensive. And so the center is there to try to help bridge that gap,” she said. “We offer research, travel awards to faculty so they can get to the places they need to get to do their work.”

A research assistant working under McClennen and a project associate with CGS, Oliviah Gearhart knows firsthand what it’s like working with her professor.

Gearhart, who is simultaneously pursuing bachelor's degrees in global and international studies and French and a master’s degree in international affairs, said McClennen is “willing to go the extra mile to help her students in any way they need.”

“I know previously, she talked with someone who graduated last year about jobs and making sure that she could help him in negotiating different things that he wanted, like salary or vacation time, paid time off, those kinds of things,” Gearhart said, “which is something that we aren’t really taught in school. So it was nice to have someone kind of looking out for us that way.”

Gearhart's main responsibilities in her two positions include doing research, promotional pieces, organizing the center-sponsored events and “keeping communication going” among many other duties. She said working with McClennen is different from having her as a professor.

“So for classes, I do the same work as everyone else, turn assignments in at the same time as everyone else like a normal class,” Gearhart said. “For working with her, I would say I keep things in order for her [because] she has a lot going on. She’s doing a million different things at once, along with teaching.”

Gearhart said working alongside McClennen has helped her develop “a new skill set” aside from the analytical work she gets from her classes and internships.

“Working with her in a more professional setting has given me more project management skills and managerial skills that I haven’t had the chance to have before this,” Gearhart said, “[by] really having a chance to work in leading and helping lead an organization and everything structurally and organizationally.”

Similar to Gearhart, Jacqueline Villarevia Umaña is one of the students researching international nonviolent activism under McClennen through her assistantship. Her research hones in on cases that reframe protests and social issues in other countries by not using any forms of violence.

“I think [McClennen]’s so interesting. She always has these ideas that she shares with us — the research group — I would say are controversial, but not in a bad way,” Villarevia Umaña (graduate-international affairs) said. “She’s always telling us that we should defend our rights… and she’s always encouraging us not to just let things happen but to take action in the stuff that is happening.”

Villarevia Umaña said among the works McClennen has done, she would recommend “Pranksters vs. Autocrats” to readers of similar interests as hers.

“[The book] is easy to read, and it’s easy to understand how these [social] cases can change the issues that they’re trying to explain. But also, it allows people to do their own research in the cases that they are interested in,” she said.

For Gearhart, her recommended book from McClennen is one she did “some editorial work” on and is yet to be released. She said one of the selling points of the book is how “people who have more conservative mindsets don’t understand irony.”

“It’s about how satire was used during Trump’s presidency when the media couldn’t really be trusted to give Americans the truth,” she said. “The big takeaway is that Trump, more than any other president in the U.S. history, was given a bunch of free media coverage. And without that, his presidency probably wouldn’t have been possible.”

Over the years, McClennen’s work has paved the way for her recognition in the news media. She has gone on CNN, a Neil deGrasse Tyson show, Vox, and she made various radio appearances.

Calling it “one of the interesting turns in [her] career,” McClennen said having people reach out to her for political commentary, including BBC, has been “really fun.”

“It’s great to have an opportunity to speak directly to the public, so I have been the kind of scholar in the last decade or so where my No. 1 goal isn’t to talk to other professors. It’s to, in fact, try to change the conversation in a more public way,” she said. “That was a real privilege.”

