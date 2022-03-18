On Thursday evening, Penn State’s Hope Here Hope Now and Gender Equity Center hosted Penn State Abington assistant teaching professor of criminal justice Glenn Sterner for a lecture called “Digital What? Human Trafficking and Digital Exploitation?” that discussed the prevalence of human trafficking in the digital age.

The lecture was a pilot event for Hope Here Hope Now, which is Penn State's first organization dedicated to combating human trafficking, according to its Instagram page, and was made possible by President Nia Smith.

“We met Dr. Glenn Sterner at last year’s human trafficking summit,” Smith (sophomore-women's, gender and sexuality studies) said. “We got to chatting and found out he taught here at Penn State, so we partnered with the Gender Equity Center and made this event happen.”

For Smith, even though human trafficking is a “difficult” topic to talk about, she was “excited” about the exposure the event would bring.

“It is going to be great for students to learn about exploitative digital practices,” Smith said. “Social media is seen as just this fun thing, but it can be really dangerous for trafficking, and I think that this lecture is really going to show that.”

Smith said since she began her presidency, she's been hoping to change the club’s motto.

“In previous years, the motto had been #ProtectOurGirls,” Smith said. “I hope to update it to #ChangeStartsWithAwareness because I don’t just want to protect our girls, I want to protect people period.”

Smith welcomed and introduced the audience to Sterner, who began his lecture by asking the audience a question.

“How many people worldwide do you think are trafficked every year?” Sterner said.

One member of the audience guessed 10 million people. In response to this guess, Sterner said “25 million” people are trafficked each year around the world.

According to the National Institute of Justice, human trafficking is defined as "the recruitment, transportation, transfer, harboring or receipt of persons by improper means — such as force, abduction, fraud or coercion — for an improper purpose including forced labor or sexual exploitation."

Sterner spent the majority of his lecture talking about online human trafficking.

“Online human trafficking is defined as the exploitation of people online through online platforms for the purposes of sexual and labor trafficking,” Sterner said. “With that in mind, about 40% of all sex trafficking victims are recruited online.”

He spoke about the different levels of the internet, or what he described as “levels of exploitation."

“The different levels of exploitation can be broken down into three categories,” Sterner said. “Those being the light web, the deep web and the dark web.”

According to Sterner, the deep web is any place that requires authentication, such as Facebook or Twitter, and the dark web is any place that anonymizes activity for illegal purposes like the Tor network.

“The internet is a place where exploitation has become a sort of common practice,” Sterner said. “The areas where we see the most victimization is the deep web, but the place where we see a lot of child exploitation is the dark web.”

Sterner then discussed the policy regarding online exploitation and online human trafficking.

“Twitter has been under fire for a number of years now regarding their policies,” Sterner said. “Multiple [survivors] have come forward to ask Twitter to take down revealing images but have failed to do so.”

This is not the only platform to do this, according to Sterner.

Currently, there are privacy policies in place that prevent the problematic exploitation that occurs on the internet to be taken down.

“In the United States, the policies do not protect [survivors],” Sterner said. “Unauthorized sharing of sexually explicit videos and photos are not considered human trafficking.”

Sterner also emphasized the numbers of children that are trafficked each year.

“Globally, about one-third of all detected trafficking cases are children,” Sterner said. “About 72% are girls, and 23% are boys.”

To finish his lecture, Sterner left the audience with a motto he said he lives by himself — “be the voice for those who are silenced."

Following his lecture, Sterner mingled and answered questions.

Regarding his day-to-day work, Sterner said he holds a very “unique” position.

“I do not work directly with [survivors],” Sterner said. “But I do sit on the board of the Regional Interdisciplinary Collaborative, which works to end human trafficking.”

Sterner also provided insight on steps that “need” to be taken to enact policy in the United States.

“Unfortunately, human trafficking will always be possible,” Sterner said. “However, what we can do when they make those steps is make sure that they are criminally liable.”

Sterner said he believes policy “must” be made on both the local and national levels in order to prevent trafficking as much as possible.

Penn State student Daniel Manolesco said he attended the event at the request of his advisor.

“This is an important issue,” Manolesco (junior-security and risk analysis) said. “What surprised me the most about this lecture was that the emojis in the dark web actually had meaning.”

Manolesco also provided insight on how Penn State can improve awareness on the issue.

“I think that there should be more student engagement surrounding this topic,” Manolesco said. “Penn State should encourage worldly conversations by creating events that foster student curiosity.”

