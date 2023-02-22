For Penn State students living with anxiety, reaching out may be difficult for some. However, Penn State’s Counseling and Psychological Services and Dr. Edwin L. Herr Clinic offer students resources to help manage levels of stress and anxiety.

Anxiety is defined as a “normal emotional, cognitive and/or physiological response when people face a threat or anticipate danger,” Stephanie Stama, assistant director with Community Education and Outreach at CAPS for Penn State, said via email.

It’s “normal” to experience anxiety in frightening or stressful situations, Stama said. She also said it’s normal to experience levels of stress and anxiety during college years.

Saiber Shaikh, a doctoral student and clinic supervisor at the Herr Clinic, said anxiety can sometimes be beneficial.

“Some anxiety is good. There’s also an optimal level of anxiety, which is good for you in terms of helping you get motivated and do things,” Shaikh said.

However, when this feeling is “out of proportion with the level of threat, excessive and/or irrational” or interferes with one’s daily life, they “should consider reaching out for help,” Stama said.

“Anxiety symptoms vary and can include emotional, cognitive and physiological symptoms, such as worry, emotional discomfort and physical sensations,” Stama said.

Anxiety is not only an emotion that an individual can experience, but it’s also a mental health disorder, Stama said.

There are “10 formal codes for anxiety disorders,” according to the American Psychiatric Association.

The most common of these disorders include generalized anxiety disorder, panic disorder and social anxiety disorder.

“While it is not a formal diagnosis, college students commonly experience perfectionism, which is associated with anxiety,” Stama said.

Shaikh said students can experience the opposite of this, in the form of procrastination.

A person’s experience with anxiety is “unique to them,” Stama said. However, those experiencing anxiety tend to share certain commonalities with others, which helps professionals figure out which diagnosis fits them.

For GAD, it’s characterized by chronic anxiety, fear or tension, even when there’s “little to nothing to provoke it,” Stama said.

People impacted by GAD may experience it for months at a time on a daily basis, Stama said.

Panic disorder has more physiological symptoms, such as pounding or racing heart, sweating, trembling, chest pain and “feelings of impending doom,” according to the National Institute of Mental Health.

These symptoms are commonly associated with having a panic or anxiety attack. A panic attack is an “abrupt surge of fear” that usually runs its course after a few minutes, Stama said via email.

Panic disorder also causes individuals to have “an intrusive fear of having more panic attacks,” Stama said.

“This fear is so intense that a person’s life is affected significantly by this fear, for example, by avoiding situations where they worry they may have a panic attack,” Stama said.

As for social anxiety disorder, Stama said it may be “overwhelming anxiety and self-consciousness” in everyday social situations.

Someone affected by this may be concerned with being “scrutinized by other people or offending them,” Stama said. It can become “so intrusive” they will avoid basic daily activities and responsibilities, she said.

Stama said perfectionism plays into this, and for some college students, it can be a personality trait or thought patterns.

“They are afraid to make mistakes, doubt their actions and believe people expect them to be perfect,” Stama said.

Jungyeong Heo, a doctoral intern at CAPS, described how perfectionism can affect a student’s life.

“It can apply to different types of situations. Academically, they want to be perfect or have the perfect relationship,” Heo said. “It branches out into different areas — their career, future, social life and every aspect of life.”

Procrastination, Shaikh said, for some students, can also be thought patterns or coping mechanisms for anxiety.

“The anxiety is so much that people use avoidance techniques to handle it… and feel paralyzed to do anything about it,” Shaikh said. “So, even though they are procrastinating, they are still thinking about that project they are procrastinating on.”

Shaikh said this is different from someone who uses procrastination as a technique because they work “better under pressure.”

Some people like to work at the very last moment because they believe they’re “motivated and [they] do not want to put in more time than [they] need to,” Shaikh said.

Shaikh, Stama and Heo emphasized that just because an individual is feeling anxious doesn’t mean they have an anxiety disorder.

It’s also possible for someone to experience a panic attack without having panic or anxiety disorder.

This common life experience can usually be treated with self-help techniques and strategies provided from a social support network or through resources provided by services like CAPS and the Herr Clinic.

Some of these techniques to help cope with feelings of anxiety include deep breathing, journaling, physical activity and self-affirmations, according to Stama.

If feelings of anxiety go beyond self-help, students are able to learn more and schedule free appointments through CAPS and the Herr Clinic using this link.

