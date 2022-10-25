After Uncensored America's "Stand Back & Stand By" event featuring Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes and comedian and Blaze TV contributor Alex Stein was canceled Monday night, Penn State President Neeli Bendapudi released a message to the university community.

The Southern Poverty Law Center identifies the Proud Boys, which is exclusively male, as an “extremist” hate group known for its white nationalist and alt-right ties, as well as misogynistic rhetoric.

The Proud Boys also "instigated critical breaches" of the Capitol during the Jan. 6 attack last year, according to the New York Times, and now the group is "at the center of criminal and congressional investigations” surrounding the attack. It has been recognized as a terrorist group in Canada and New Zealand.

Due to threats of "escalating violence," according to the release, the university determined it was "necessary" to cancel the Uncensored America event in the interest of "campus safety" — less than an hour before it was set to begin at 8 p.m. in the Thomas Building.

Though Penn State denounced the speakers and said "student organizations operate independent of the university and are free to sponsor programs or speakers of their choosing without censorship,” Bendapudi said "it is precisely because of this unwavering commitment to free speech that provocative individuals target our campus to deliver speeches."

Prior to Monday night, Penn State Board of Trustees member Brandon Short, Penn State's Alumni Association and the Penn State College Democrats denounced the event as well. The Student Committee for Defense and Solidarity made a petition to cancel the event and organized a protest outside of the event, which prompted Vice President for Student Affairs Damon Sims to write a letter to the Penn State community.

The Penn State University Park Student Fee Board also released a statement in explanation of the funds directed toward the speakers.

In response to the Uncensored America event, Penn State's Student Programming Association announced an event titled "Together We Are" would be held from 6-10 p.m. in the HUB-Robeson Center, which Bendapudi said she attended.

"I am so proud of our students who organized an alternative event to register their disapproval of these speakers, and their disavowal of their hateful messages," she said in the message.

After the protest began on Monday night, Bendapudi said "it is my understanding that Alex Stein entered the peaceful protest, and this action raised the tension."

"It is unclear which individuals onsite then resorted to physical confrontation and to using pepper spray against others in the crowd, including against police officers," Bendapudi said.

Penn State University Police and Public Safety then sent out a PSU Alert at University Park, warning individuals to "avoid" the Thomas Building. The alert said the crowd at the Thomas Building was an "unlawful disturbance," and individuals should "leave the area or be subject to arrest."

"Tonight, Stein and McInnes will celebrate a victory for being canceled, when in actuality, they contributed to the very violence that compromised their ability to speak," Bendapudi said. "Tonight, counter-protestors also will celebrate a victory that they forced the university to cancel this event, when in actuality they have furthered the visibility of the very cause they oppose."

Bendapudi said "too many people" will be left with the message that "one can manipulate people to generate free publicity, or that one can restrict speech by escalating protest to violence."

"We cannot laud academic freedom and then abandon the constitutional right to free expression, which undergirds academic freedom," Bendapudi said. "Over the coming weeks, let us reflect on the role we must all play in encouraging vigorous debate and also upholding the values we hold dear."

According to Bendapudi, "it appears" no one was "seriously injured" on Monday night.

