On Friday, Penn State President Neeli Bendapudi held a town hall addressing the cancellation of the Center for Racial Justice.

In early October, the search committee for the director of the Center for Racial Justice sent a letter to Bendapudi expressing discontentment that the university didn’t allocate funds for the director and the center.

The letter stated that the search committee is “extremely disappointed” in this outcome, “especially at such a late phase in the process.”

On Oct. 26, Bendapudi announced plans for the Center for Racial Justice would not be moving forward.

Moderated by Julio Palma, assistant professor of chemistry at Penn State Fayette, Bendapudi fielded questions from panelists and faculty members about the rationale behind the cancellation and future plans for addressing racial justice at Penn State.

She said diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging with a focus on racial justice and equality has been “part and parcel” to who she is for over two decades.

“I’m very delighted we are having this conversation — I certainly wish it were not starting off with this — but I’d like to make a commitment to continuing this conversation,” Bendapudi said.

She emphasized the importance of including students, faculty and staff in conversations about racial justice.

“As a new president… I noticed that we really have quite a ways to go,” she said. “To me, the better path was to hold ourselves accountable to something measurable.”

She said she wants to invest in retention for students of color, focus on professional development opportunities for diverse staff members, and “anchor” initiatives in belonging.

The decision to cancel the plans for the center was “difficult,” she said, and claimed the faculty senate was asking for an approach “like this” in terms of “accountability and metrics.”

“My best decision is that we’ve got to invest in the people that are already here doing the work, because otherwise someone else will come and poach them,” she said.

Marinda Harrell-Levy, a panelist and associate professor of human development and family studies at Penn State Brandywine, asked Bendapudi how she will keep the people “already doing the work” from feeling marginalized without a base center.

In terms of students, Bendapudi emphasized investing in current student retention.

“The path to economic freedom for the individual for their family and community — college should provide that,” she said.

In yearly progress reports, Bendapudi said plans to add a fourth metric about a sense of belonging.

“When we report these statistics every year… we’re going to say by discipline,” she said. “We’ve got to stop the cop-out of all our… Black and brown are in one or two departments. Every student deserves the opportunity to be taught by people who bring different life experiences.”

Palma said he felt the need to “challenge” Bendapudi and said the Center for Racial Justice is not in opposition of her goals and metrics.

“This center comes from more than a year of the commissions of bias, racism and community [surveys]... these are recommendations from our own faculty, our own experts,” he said. “What do you tell all that faculty that put a lot of service, a lot of work [and] scholarly research into that?”

Bendapudi said she believes that scholarly research is “incredibly important,” but there are already initiatives across the university studying anti-racism and racial justice.

“I am saying hold me accountable to the outcomes,” she said. “I've made my best judgment, and I know that I'm asking you to give me time, give a little grace — the timing of the whole thing is terrible and I know how much pain it's caused, but my heart is in this work.”

When asked under what circumstances she would consider reconstituting the center or building a similar entity akin to racial justice centers at other universities, Bendapudi said her plan is to continue conversations in early 2023.

“My concern is that frankly every single university is establishing these centers, and I think that's a great idea, but I also worry that is not necessarily what will move the needle for us on these,” she said.

Jennifer Hamer said she doesn’t think they have to wait for a report in 2023 to “get buy-in and consultation,” as her plan as special assistant to the president for institutional equity is to design a plan for faculty, staff and students to include voices that are “often invisible.”

“Folks who are already doing this DEI work are already exhausted, and if we don’t center equity in everything then that simply continues to leave them isolated and doing the work on their own,” Hamer said.

Kristin Thomas, assistant teaching professor of recreation, parks and tourism management, addressed the idea of accountability and asked how Bendapudi will “make sure it's not more of the same.”

Bendapudi said she knows with systemic issues it will take “years” to “move the needle,” and plans to use concrete metrics, conversations with the Faculty Senate and a yearly “report card” with publicly available statistics to make progress.

Hamer said the term “move the needle” is not her favorite term when she doesn’t see Penn State as “very different from other institutions,” and said approaching this work is more about a culture shift.

“That’s more than ‘moving the needle,’” Hamer said. “We can say it, and then maybe the rhetoric will tone down… for a year or two, and then we’ll be right back where we’re at with people being upset and angry. We actually have to change the culture of Penn State.”

In the meantime, Bendapudi said she wants to provide mental health resources and proactive programming for students.

Justin Schwartz, interim executive vice president and provost, said it’s important to incorporate values into curriculum and faculty promotion and tenure processes, and Penn State currently has programs that help at-risk students graduate.

“We know how to do this work, but we have not done a good job of collecting and understanding where we’ve succeeded and sharing it,” Schwartz said.

Reading from live submitted questions from faculty, Palma asked about the attention Penn State has received as an institution.

“We received two far-right activists a couple of days after there was the cancellation of the Center for Racial Justice,” he said. “How do we attract people from underrepresented communities… when right now the optics seem that we are moving into the other direction?”

Bendapudi said it will take “all of us” to “hold ourselves accountable” to doing the work.

“It has been traumatizing for many, I understand that,” she said. “But we are going to look at ‘What do we do?’ as an institution of higher education.”

Thomas said Bendapudi had somewhat answered the question, and asked how she will build trust within the university community after people in the community “feel hurt.”

“Trust can only be built up over time with concrete action — trust is something that you earn, and I’m well aware of that,” Bendapudi said “All I can say is I have been committed to racial justice, committed to DEI my entire career.”

Bendapudi said there is good in Penn State and a legacy to build on.

“This is incredibly important work to me,” Bendapudi said, “and I hope that you see by saying that I’m holding all of us accountable as Penn State for doing the right thing… that we become the place that people want to come.”

Bendapudi said she is optimistic, and it will take everyone to believe in Penn State and figure out how to work together to make change.

“If we do not do this, who will? If we don’t do this now, when will we do it?” she said.

Palma closed the town hall by saying faculty should be more involved in big decisions at Penn State.

“The reason faculty is concerned is because we love Penn State.”

