During the Penn State Board of Trustees meeting, President Neeli Bendapudi addressed the "elephant in the room," revolving around the cancellation of the Center for Racial Justice.

In early October, the search committee for the director of the Center for Racial Justice sent a letter to Bendapudi expressing discontentment that the university didn’t allocate funds for the director and the center.

The letter stated that the search committee is “extremely disappointed” in this outcome, “especially at such a late phase in the process.”

On Oct. 26, Bendapudi announced plans for the Center for Racial Justice would not be moving forward.

In the meeting, Bendapudi addressed the cancellation of the Center for Racial Justice, saying the cancellation shows a "lack of commitment to racial justice and equity." However, Bendapudi said it is "not the stance of the Board."

In light of the cancellation, Bendapudi said she wants to be held "accountable."

She said she will focus on several Penn State groups — including student graduation rates, increasing diversity within faculty and ensuring there will be equity across university staff.

Bendapudi said she will continue to show her commitment to the Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging programs at Penn State.

