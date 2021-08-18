Penn State President Eric Barron and his wife, Molly Barron, were selected as the 2021 outstanding community members honorees of Penn State’s 45th Renaissance Fund, according to a release.

A dinner honoring the Barrons will occur on Oct. 28, the release said.

The Renaissance Fund annually honors an individual or couple who “contributes to the Penn State and State College communities,” the release said.

Barron joined the Penn State faculty in 1986, and during the first 20 years of his Penn State career, he acted as the founding director of the Earth System Science Center, director of the Earth and Mineral Sciences Environment Institute and dean of the College of Earth and Mineral Sciences, according to the release.

In 2014, Barron returned from various positions he held at the University of Texas at Austin and Florida State University to become Penn State’s 18th president, according to the release.

After earning a bachelor’s degree in education from Central College in Iowa, Molly started her teaching career as both a principal and an educator in a single classroom with four different grade levels, according to the release.

Molly currently serves as a volunteer on Penn State’s Women’s Philanthropic Advisory Board and the Schlow Library Foundation Board, the release said.

The fund creates an endowed scholarship in honor of the year’s honorees, and the Eric and Molly Barron Renaissance Scholarship is currently “accepting contributions,” according to the release.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE