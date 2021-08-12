In response to the recent criticism following Penn State's announced coronavirus protocols — including not mandating the vaccine and requiring indoor masking for all — President Eric Barron sent an open letter to the community Thursday.

Barron said the university's mitigation efforts cover "vaccines, masking and testing" in a way that insights "as little polarization as possible," as there are widely differing opinions across the nation.

"Regulations across the country clearly reflect state-level political realities," Barron said. "State funding of our university requires a two-thirds vote of the Pennsylvania legislature, meaning that our funding relies on strong bipartisan support."

Within the letter, Barron outlined the ways the university has considered the health and safety of the community through its vaccination clinics, vaccine incentives and testing of unvaccinated individuals — which is mandatory and will result in "suspension if individuals ignore repeated requests."

Barron also shared the updated results of Penn State's vaccination survey. According to the letter, 88% of University Park students who responded to the survey are either partially or fully vaccinated, and 73.5% of students moving into residence halls have uploaded their proof of vaccination.

The letter states 69% of academic personnel have uploaded vaccination status, and administration has a vaccination rate of 86%.

Barron said he believes the university's efforts and enforcement of the coronavirus policies will make "strong progress," and Penn State will take further action when deemed necessary.

