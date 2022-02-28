Penn State President Eric Barron released a statement to the university Monday regarding Russia's recent "full-scale invasion" on Ukraine and reached out to international students.

"Our hearts are with all who are directly in harm’s way as a result of this direct attack on Ukrainian sovereignty, in clear violation of international law," Barron said. "The implications are deeply troubling: these include the humanitarian toll that already is being felt in Ukraine and around the world; and the potential long-term, global impacts."

In the statement, Barron said students should engage in conversations with other students, faculty and mentors. He said the university has been in touch with "affected members of our campus community and will continue to offer them our support."

According to the Associated Press, the Russian military launched an attack on Ukraine on Thursday.

"As a community, we must continue to offer compassion and support for one another, including all of our faculty, staff and students who are impacted," Barron said. "Our hearts are heavy as we continue to watch the events unfold, and we remain hopeful for the return of peace to that region and the world."

Barron said resources are available for those affected, including Penn State Counseling and Psychological Services, Penn State Crisis Line (877-229-6400) and the Crisis Text Line (text “LIONS” to 741741) — which are available 24/7, international and scholar advising, and Penn State's Employee Assistance Program.

