During Friday’s Board of Trustees meeting, Penn State President Eric Barron said that he plans on retiring in 2022.

Barron, who first joined Penn State in the wake of the Jerry Sandusky sex abuse case in 2014, has served as president since then.

Barron highlighted the work he was proud of during the six and a half years he has been at Penn State, and promised to keep working hard for the next year and a half until his retirement.

“It has been my greatest professional honor to serve as president of Penn State and to be able to collaborate with and learn from our amazing faculty, staff and students every day. Together, we have elevated Penn State as a leader in higher education poised to meet the future and to attract the best and brightest students,” Barron said.

The search for a new president for the university is set to begin in March by the Board of Trustees.

