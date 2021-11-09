Penn State President Eric Barron hosted a virtual town hall Monday to address sexual misconduct in the university community.

“Sexual assault, misconduct and harassment are complex national issues — especially on college campuses,” Barron said. “There are no easy solutions to this issue.”

The town hall was in response to an increase in reported sexual violence for the fall 2021 semester.

Penn State reported its 19th known forcible sex offense of the fall semester on Nov. 1, according to University Park-issued Timely Warnings.

Barron highlighted steps the university has taken to address sexual violence on campus, including establishing a Task Force on Sexual Assault and Harassment in 2014 intended to conduct regular surveys every three years on the climate of sexual assault at the university.

He also mentioned the Office of Sexual Misconduct Prevention and Response's hiring of a “full-time Title IX coordinator,” “strengthening [of] sanctions” against perpetrators and expansion of “educational, prevention and intervention programs.”

Additionally, the university has provided “support services” and improved “mechanisms for reporting," Barron said, along with conducting the aforementioned climate surveys.

Members of the Penn State community were encouraged to submit questions prior to the event, which Barron read to a panel of department members and a student.

The panelists were Suzanne Adair, associate vice president for affirmative action, Danny Shaha, assistant vice president of Student Affairs, Nora Van Horn, Schreyer Honors College scholar and member of the Schreyer Gender Equity Coalition, Yvette Wilson, interim director of the Gender Equity Center, Tamla Lewis, associate general counsel and Stephanie Delaney, executive deputy chief of Penn State University Police and Public Safety.

Barron began by asking the panel about efforts the university has made to prevent sexual misconduct and if there has been progress made.

“We have made significant progress,” Adair said. “We’ve made a number of improvements to our investigative process.”

According to Adair, “concerns raised by students” contributed to the addition of in-person and witness testimony to sexual violence hearings.

She spoke about how in 2018, the university “increased" resources for those who were impacted by sexual misconduct, resulting in “additional staffing” and the Affirmative Action Office at Penn State, which helped with investigations and “managing the case load.”

Adair added the university has “continued to shorten the time frame” for sexual misconduct cases and moved data to a “centralized database.”

“We have added a tremendous amount of resources,” Shaha said. “It’s a good-sized staff... and that staff is dedicated to providing immediate and ongoing resources and support to students.”

Shaha said an area where Penn State needs to "continue to improve” is “educating" the university community on what it's doing to improve these issues.

“Students believe that the university is not doing all that it can,” Van Horn said.

She listed three key changes the university “needs to make.”

“First, I think that the university must define sexual violence correctly,” Van Horn said. “Sexual violence is a manifestation of structural problems like sexism and the normalization of violence... these structuralized problems are embedded in Penn State’s culture."

Van Horn said the university must take "accountability" and "stop framing sexual and relationship violence as an interpersonal and inevitable issue.”

“The second thing... that the university must do is the university leadership must invest in true prevention efforts," Van Horn said. "We need to use peer-reviewed, educational efforts aimed at preventing sexual violence."

Van Horn also said many students believe Penn State needs to be "more transparent with and accountable to students.”

She is a member of the Schreyer Gender Equity Coalition, a student organization with the goal of “[advocating] for just policies and [educating] students to create a more equitable Penn State,” according to its website.

Wilson, who directs Penn State's Gender Equity Center on campus, said she “agrees” with the need to establish a definition.

“We have the right and the obligation to become a leader on this issue,” Wilson said.

Delaney spoke about improving “reporting mechanisms” and making them more “anonymous.”

“The uniform is very intimidating,” Delaney said of University Park police. “We’ve fostered advanced training for our officers... making sure we’re trauma-informed, making sure we’re sensitive to victims — so that process is as comfortable as it can be moving forward.”

Shaha and Willson answered a question about current efforts to change the “culture” at Penn State — of which “many” similar questions were received, Barron said.

Danny said individuals on “all levels” need to be involved because of the need to keep this conversation "prominent."

“We need impactful... relevant and ongoing education,” Wilson said. “All of our efforts have to also.... take into consideration different communities that might be affected by these types of crimes differently, such as our trans community, our LGBT people, people of color — because when you start building those different identities on top of issues, it makes it even more complex.”

Barron paused after reading the question — “What will you be doing to stop sexual assault on our campus?”

“I must admit, I've been guilty of [the] wrong answer,” Barron said. “I go, ‘Stop all sexual assault…’ and really that isn’t the answer. The answer is we have to do better.”

Barron then asked for a student's perspective on the issue.

“If students aren’t invited to participate in conversations about Penn State's culture and policy, students will be prevented from contributing to real changes,” Van Horn said. “We can't just expect students to just do programming and attend events... current efforts focus on preventing sexual assault happening between two adults in private, and without a cultural or systemic lens... This isn’t [the] reality of sexual violence.”

As an example, she mentioned Penn State Safe & Aware, a series of learning modules for first-year Penn State students about relationship and sexual violence awareness and alcohol safety.

Panelists then spoke about ways to make progress in the fight against sexual misconduct.

“Improving our data analysis and dissemination,” Adair said. “We know that we need to do a better job... so that we can determine what are the patterns, what are the trends? How can we assess the effectiveness of the... structures we have in place?”

Lewis emphasized the importance of education in combating sexual misconduct.

“It’s very important for us to not just educate the community but make sure that we’re educating our decision-makers,” Lewis said.

As part of the Office of General Council, Lewis said she is responsible for overseeing all legal affairs of the university.

“A recent change to our Title IX regulations involves the addition of gender identity and sexual orientation as a form of sex discrimination,” Lewis said.

Title IX is a federal law barring “harassment and sex discrimination in education,” according to OSMPR.

“Many” questions were received addressing the increased number of sexual assault reports on campus, Barron said.

“This is unacceptable,” one said. “Why are there so many?”

The panelists said there are numerous answers to this, which also led to more questions.

“We are constantly trying to determine — 'Is this because we have better and easier reporting mechanisms or because there are more incidents?'” Shaha said. “It’s hard to compare this year’s with last year’s because COVID did alter the landscape.”

Adair said panelists “share the frustration.”

“We didn’t have enough student input in the previous iterations of the Sexual Misconduct Climate Surveys,” Adair said. “We have tried to take steps this year to make sure we have more student input.”

These steps include focus groups and a website for the community to provide feedback about the survey, according to Shaha.

The next Sexual Misconduct Climate Survey is set to occur in spring 2022.

"Please know that is not something that you have to go through alone, we’ll work with you step by step... there’s options available on the law enforcement front... but we can also navigate the other systems," Delaney said to survivors.

Willson added the Gender Equity Center has Counseling and Psychological Services, or CAPS, which is a confidential resource.

“If a student ever wants to know what their options are they can reach out to our office, and we will go through those options with them and then help them decide what is best for them,” Willson said.

Barron closed the town hall by thanking the panelists and addressing survivors.

“We encourage reporting,” Barron said. “I know the decision to speak up is difficult. When you are ready, we have a caring, compassionate team who [is] here to help and guide you through this difficult time.”

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

Center for the Performing Arts spring events tickets to go on sale Nov. 18 The Center for the Performing Arts at Penn State announced it will sell tickets for its spri…