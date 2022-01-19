On Tuesday, Penn State President Eric Barron released a message addressing and renouncing a “racist, hate-filled” email allegedly sent to "a couple of hundred" members of the university community on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

Barron refused to share specifics of the email — including the sender — as he doesn't want to “give credence to this individual’s repulsive note or provide a larger platform for the false and offensive narrative that was written,” according to the release.

However, Barron described the email as a message that was intended to “hurt, intimidate, denigrate and harm” members of the Penn State community.

According to the release, Penn State has asked its information technology unit to determine the origin of the externally sent email, if possible.

Barron then directly addressed recipients of the email, encouraging them to contact Penn State's Office of Educational Equity at 814-865-5906. He also said members of the administration are reaching out to them directly.

Additionally, Barron reiterated support for meeting “racism and divisive words with not only our own words of support, but efforts to counteract these deeply troublesome and ignorant incidents" within the message to the community.

“We will use this opportunity to continue to work for peace, justice, equity and inclusion in our community and beyond," Barron said in the release. "We reiterate in the strongest terms that we stand united in affirming the dignity and worth of people of all racial backgrounds, ethnic origins, genders, sexual orientations, religions and abilities."

