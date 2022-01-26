On May 10, Penn State President-elect Neeli Bendapudi will officially enter office, according to a release.

Penn State's Board of Trustees unanimously appointed Bendapudi as the university's 19th president — making her the first woman and person of color to hold the position — in a "special, off-cycle meeting" on Dec. 9, 2021.

According to a release, Bendapudi will be joined by Michael Wade Smith, former chief of staff and vice president for external affairs at the University of Louisville, who will serve as senior vice president and chief of staff at Penn State, the release said.

Before entering office, Bendapudi will meet with the President’s Council during the first quarter of the year to learn university "critical initiatives," the release said.

Additionally, Bendapudi will attend meetings with Penn State President Eric Barron and other university leaders during a transition period starting in March until her start in May.

According to a release, Barron went through a similar process at the start of his tenure, and Bendapudi "officially move from Kentucky to State College, along with her family."

