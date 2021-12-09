Penn State President-elect Neeli Bendapudi discusses goal of ‘transforming lives’ during Q&A

For Neeli Bendapudi, being elected Penn State’s 19th president was “the honor of a lifetime.”

A businesswoman and lifelong academic, Bendapudi was unanimously appointed to the position by the Penn State Board of Trustees at a "special, off-cycle" meeting Thursday morning. She is the first woman and person of color to hold the office.

“It’s a wonderful feeling to know that I’m joining such a special community,” Bendapudi said.

In a Q&A session Thursday following the meeting, Bendapudi discussed her goals and aspirations for the university in the coming years.

Bendapudi's contact will begin on or before July 1, 2022 and end June 30, 2027, the Subcommittee on Compensation announced, with a $950,000 annual base salary and $350,000 annual supplemental income.

One of Bendapudi’s major goals is fostering diversity, which she said starts with bringing diverse voices into the decision-making process at the university.

“In a changing world that is so dynamic and unpredictable, we need people around the table that don’t all look alike or think alike,” Bendapudi said. “Diversity of thought matters in terms of tackling challenges.”

Bendapudi said diversity is already “in the DNA” of Penn State and is “not an alien concept” in its administrative processes. This was partly evident, Bendapudi said, in the Board of Trustee’s decision to elect her.

“By their selection of me, [board members are] saying, ‘It doesn’t matter to us who you are — we’re going to find the right candidate,’” Bendapudi said.

But there is still work to be done, Bendapudi said — work that requires a “laser focus on collaboration and inclusive excellence.”

Bendapudi said she expects “significant challenges ahead," including evolving demographics, access and affordability challenges, academic delivery modes and public attitudes toward higher education.

But the solution is clear, Bendapudi said.

“We all have to fundamentally rethink what higher education’s all about,” Bendapudi said. “For us to continue to be vital, competitive, we need to be a place where everybody says, ‘Penn State is the place to go because no matter who I am, when I come here, I can make a great life for myself, for my family and my community.’ Ultimately, that’s what higher education is about. It’s really about transforming lives.”

Bendapudi said Penn State provides a platform “to build on,” and the institution is “better prepared to weather those challenges than most institutions.”

Traveling to Penn State over the past year was proof of that, Bendapudi said.

“I’ve heard quite a bit about Penn State’s ‘We Are’ spirit,” Bendapudi said. “But I can tell you — coming here and seeing it in action? There’s nothing like it.”

Another area of the university Bendapudi said she plans to address is its greek life.

“There’s so much good that greek life can offer,” Bendapudi said. “Students who are members of greek life have higher GPAs, more service hours.”

However, Bendapudi said universities tend to “turn a blind eye” to the problems greek life experiences.

Bendapudi said she intends to “work with every student organization” to foster inclusive environments in greek life.

“When we say, ‘We are… Penn State,’ we need to make sure that every member of the Penn State community represents us to the highest values and ethics that we have,” Bendapudi said.

Other subjects Bendapudi touched on were athletics, food insecurity, mental health and Penn State’s commonwealth campuses.

All four, Bendapudi said, are integral in the university’s functionality as a successful institution that benefits its students, employees and, in greater proportions, the entire commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

Yet any actions taken by Bendapudi, she said, would rely exclusively on input from those in the Penn State community directly impacted by these actions.

Bendapudi said she plans to travel to all commonwealth campuses and speak with individuals from every area of campus life and operations.

“It would be premature for me to say, ‘I understand all of the issues, and this is what I would do,’” Bendapudi said. “I would go there in all humility and try to learn from the people who are there — ‘What can we be doing?’ It’s presumptuous to think that I know something they don’t.”

The coronavirus pandemic was a subject Bendapudi refused to comment on.

Addressing coronavirus policies — which have depended on the most recent statistics — would not be “appropriate” before taking office, Bendapudi said.

“There’s only one president of an institution at a time,” Bendapudi said. “I know that when I get to it, you will have plenty of questions for me, and I look forward to answering them then.”

At the University of Louisville, the current coronavirus policies include required masking indoors, required testing for those who have not submitted vaccination status and a contract tracing program. The coronavirus vaccine is currently not required at the institution.

Bendapudi said her initial focus will always cycle back to diversity, equity and inclusion.

“Each of us does best when we can be who we are,” Bendapudi said. “Intersectionality is such a big deal. People don’t just fit into one box.”

Bendapudi discussed plans to begin a new center for equity, which would centralize all diverse groups at Penn State and be a “one stop shop” for intersectionality.

Once implemented, Bendapudi said she hopes the center will “promote interaction across the groups.”

And the implementation of the center, Bendapudi said, will rely on teamwork.

“When you’re the president of a university, it’s great, but the reality is you’re not really tackling anything on your own,” Bendapudi said. “You’re only as strong as the team that you have around you.”

Bendapudi said she hopes her appointment to Penn State’s presidency “inspires” others — including women and people of color — to pursue the highest office they can in their chosen fields.

For Bendapudi, her appointment to the position “is the opportunity of a lifetime" and one she hopes to enjoy “for a long time.”

Board of Trustees Chair Matt Schuyler said Bendapudi’s appointment is an accomplishment worthy of recognition — as the process to elect her took 10 months, according to the members of the Subcommittee on Compensation and the Presidential Recruitment and Search Committee.

The search for a new president commenced after current Penn State President Eric Barron announced in a February open letter he will step down this coming June.

The board began looking for candidates in March in what Schuyler said was a “thorough and thoughtful” process that included an “extensive search and screening process.”

What the committee found, Schuyler said, was “a leader poised to further build on our university’s esteemed legacy” — Bendapudi.

“Neeli Bendapudi is a values-driven leader with a reputation for integrity and inclusion,” Schuyler said. “Her list of accomplishments, leadership skills, dedication to academia and students, and pioneering contributions speak for themselves.”

Schuyler said he is confident in the direction Bendapudi will take Penn State when she takes office next summer will be the right one.

“Dr. Bendapudi has dedicated her career to creating opportunities for students, faculty and staff to thrive,” Schuyler said. “She has shown an ability to develop and articulate a clear and compelling vision for success.”

However, Bendapudi’s planned path wouldn’t be possible without the “incredible work” of Barron since 2014, Schuyler said.

Barron, Schuyler said, has made Penn State “an outstanding university — the university that it is today.”

Bendapudi’s transition into the presidency of Penn State will be a collaborative effort between Bendapudi and Barron — an effort Bendapudi said she’s looking forward to.

But Bendapudi said as much as she admires the work of Barron during the past seven years, it won’t define her own tenure.

“We must continue to innovate,” Bendapudi said. “We can never be complacent. We need to move forward, and we need to do that work together as one Penn State community.”

