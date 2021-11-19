You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Penn State President Barron makes donation to create student food security endowment

  • Comments
Feature - Old Main

An upward view of Old Main on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, in University Park, Pa.

 Ernesto Estremera JR

Penn State President Eric Barron and his wife Molly Barron made a donation of $525,000 to create the Eric and Molly Barron Student Food Security Endowment.

According to a release, the funds will be used to assist undergraduate students facing food insecurity by providing support in purchasing university meal plans.

“We must begin to think about access and affordability as more than tuition freezes," Barron said in the release. “If we believe in Penn State as an institution for upward mobility, we have to confront all factors that threaten student success and well-being. Access to healthy food and stable housing are critical to a timely and affordable degree."

According to the release, the Barrons’ gift was given along with their recognition as the 2021 Renaissance Fund honorees.

Renaissance Fund recipients will be among the first group considered for the endowment, the release said.

A 2019 survey of Penn State students showed 35% of respondents reported some form of food insecurity, according to the release.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags

Latest Podcast

Support Student Journalism

Your contribution will help the Collegian provide award winning journalism to the Penn State community and beyond.

Donate to the Collegian by clicking the button below.

Newsletters