Penn State President Eric Barron released a message to the Penn State community addressing the verdict of Derek Chauvin’s trial in Minneapolis.

On April 20, Chauvin was found guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter of George Floyd, according to the New York Times.

In his message, Barron addressed the history of mistreatment the Black community has faced.

“As an institution of higher education, Penn State is in a unique position to teach this generation and future generations about the history of racism, how it pervades society in small and large ways, and how each of us may be contributing to — either knowingly or unknowingly — the inequality that fuels hate and disrespect of other human beings,” Barron said in his message.

At the conclusion of the message, Barron included a link containing resources for those in need of support.