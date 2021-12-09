Penn State poultry judging team yields 'eggsellent' national title

As the Penn State Poultry Judging Team traveled through the airport with their oversized trophies, associate teaching professor and club adviser Phillip Clauer said his students were “quick to come up with their elevator speech” to explain exactly what they did.

The team won first place at the National Collegiate Poultry Judging Contest at the University of Arkansas — the third time the team has won the title in the past six years.

Seniors Brooke Kline, Jonathan Nace, Rogen Shaffer and Morgan Watt, competed in a series of classes, which largely relied on “knowledge and skills,” Clauer said.

“You can make it very simple, but in the contest they make it challenging — you have to be able to analyze everything, take all of the information properly and then make decisions based on that,” Clauer said. “A lot of it is like anything else — a lot of repetition and practice and understanding the standards.”

In the competition, the students dealt with live birds — laying chickens, meat chickens and turkeys — to analyze past and future production levels, breeding characteristics and desirable traits for future generations, Clauer said.

Clauer said there are specific ways the students have to observe traits, such as structure, size and depth. They have to be able to handle the birds to make their decisions, and it’s all done “very humanely.”

While observing, Clauer said the students have to look for the “happiest of both worlds” when it comes to traits. The smaller the chicken, the higher the egg yield, whereas a larger chicken would be better for meat production, Clauer said.

In addition to the live aspect, the students then evaluated egg products based on United States Department of Agriculture grading standards by focusing on internal and external aspects, such as shape, texture, sound of the shell and stains.

Students also evaluated meat products by looking at ready-to-cook carcasses and identifying the effects of production, Clauer said.

“It’s so critical that they get persistent on being consistent with getting the information they need to make decisions,” Clauer said. “They’re all smart enough to make the decisions, but if you can’t draw the info exactly the same from every bird, you can make mistakes.”

Clauer said his students not only “put a lot of good work in” and took the competition “very seriously” but had fun with it.

Kline (senior-animal science) had no previous experience with poultry judging until the class, she said, and she ended up placing fifth overall in the event.

Kline said not only is she now well-knowledged in chicken judging, she gained good experience, connections and had “a lot of fun.”

“All the quality time we spent together was really fun,” Kline said. “It was nice to talk to other schools at the competition that we can talk to regularly now and hopefully build more connections here in PA.”

Nace (senior-animal science), who placed second overall, also said the connections he’s built in and out of Penn State have been beneficial. He said he still keeps in touch with people he has met, and he knows he’ll see them at other events since it’s “like a little community.”

“It was about building that confidence and getting that experience to actually be under pressure,” Nace said.

Going into the competition, he said they didn’t think they did well, but they ended up succeeding and showing themselves they knew more than they thought.

Nace said Clauer puts a lot of time and effort into the team, spending “half a day preparing for class” and showing he enjoys it.

Clauer said he has been in the industry for 37 years — starting his interest with a project on purebred birds when he was younger. After a few years away from the poultry industry, he decided to get back into it during his senior year of college. He said he currently runs programs for youth in the state.

“Kids get exposed to an industry and get exposed to some kind of specific science or interest that they can apply,” Clauer said. “They gain knowledge and interest from that to guide them to careers.”

For anyone interested, Kline said she “absolutely” recommends the poultry judging team.

“I’d recommend it to everybody, even if you know nothing about chickens, or you don’t like animals — I’d recommend it,” Nace said. “It’s not like it’s anything difficult to learn, so it’s super easy as long as you’re willing to put in the time.”

