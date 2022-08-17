Penn State reported an alleged stalking incident on Wednesday at approximately 9:28 p.m. via a University Park-issued Timely Warning.

Penn State University Police and Public Safety said the incident allegedly occurred between 2:10 p.m. on July 12 and 2:15 p.m. on July 25 inside the Willard Building.

A known person allegedly targeted multiple individuals inside the building, according to the Timely Warning.

