The results of a confidential university-wide survey conducted in fall 2021 across all 22 Penn State campuses were released on Wednesday.

The results indicated most of the responding Penn State employees and students felt safe on campus and view Penn State police officers favorably.

However, the overall response rate of the survey was 11% with 2,950 respondents, of which 42.2% were students and 35.3% employees.

This survey was a standard part of the police department’s accreditation process through the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, according to a Penn State release.

According to the survey, approximately 84% of respondents viewed their campus as safe, and 14% indicated they felt unsafe on campus at certain locations and times.

Police said they will continue to work to review areas in which respondents indicated they feel less safe on campus.

86% of respondents viewed Penn state police officers as professional, and 86% indicated they view officers as helpful. Still, 20% of respondents described police officers as intimidating, and 13% described them as biased.

8% percent of respondents who self-reported as African American, Hispanic, Latinx, Native Hawaiian, Pacific Islander, 7% of respondents who belong to the LGBTQ community and 1% of respondents who self-reported having a disability said they felt targeted by police because of their group status, according to the survey.

“University Police and Public Safety continues its commitment to increasing efforts to build trust among underrepresented groups and this commitment is evidenced by the recent hire of a director of diversity, equity and inclusion for University Police and Public Safety,” Charlie Noffsinger, associate vice president of University Police and public safety, said.

