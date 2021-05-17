Penn State police officers began wearing body cameras Monday, which fulfilled the University’s statement from June 2020.

According to Penn State News, equipping officers with body cameras promotes transparency and allows them to be more accountable.

Body-worn cameras are cameras worn on a police officer's chest to record movement and audio from the officer’s perspective.

The footage captured by the cameras can be used as evidence in investigations, according to University Police and Public Safety.

More information about the cameras can be found on the University Police’s website.

