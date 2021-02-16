Two Zoom bombings occurred Monday during online diversity events hosted separately by Penn State's Brandywine and University Park campuses, according to a Penn State News press release.

During both events, a perpetrator allegedly depicted themself as a "police officer while displaying what [appeared] to be a firearm." Evidence indicated that the incidents were "racially motivated," according to the release.

The Zoom bombings are currently being investigated by University Police and Public Safety's Criminal Investigations Unit and Penn State's Office of Information Security.

"These vile activities are reprehensible and the disruption and trauma they create is inexcusable," Penn State President Eric Barron said in the release. "We must continue to stand strong together against these appalling incidents and show that our community will not tolerate the hate-filled words and actions of those who hide behind the anonymity of a computer screen."

These incidents follow the recent Zoom bombing in Black Caucus's Zoom room during the Spring 2021 Virtual Involvement Fair.

According to a statement from Black Caucus, 51 unwanted users "ambushed" the Black Caucus Zoom room during the event and filled the chat with "anti-Semitic and white supremacist language" while several users screamed into their microphones, played loud music or exposed themselves sexually.

Students seeking support can contact Counseling and Psychological Services, Penn State Police's Victim Resource Services or the Paul Robeson Cultural Center for assistance.