Penn State professor Walter Oliver Baker was arrested and charged with harassment, disorderly conduct and simple assault after allegedly engaging in a physical altercation with a counterprotester at 3:03 p.m. Aug. 27, according to the university crime log.

The incident allegedly occurred during the second vaccination mandate rally held by Penn State's Coalition for a Just University, and the counterprotester was escorted to an ambulance by University Police after the physical altercation.

Baker, assistant professor of English and African American studies, was arrested by Penn State University Police and Public Safety Officer Jesse Clark and is awaiting a preliminary hearing on Oct. 13, according to court documents. Judge Steven Lachman will hear the case.

According to university spokesperson Wyatt Dubois, Baker was placed on administrative leave by Penn State while the investigation continues.

