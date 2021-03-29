Penn State University Police and Public Safety appointed former Penn State Harrisburg police sergeant Juan Castro Jr. as its first ever professional standards lieutenant, effective April 5.

Castro received a bachelor's degree in criminal justice, a master's degree in homeland security at Penn State, and has 24 years of experience in emergency medical services and emergency management. Castro served seven years on university police.

Castro's work in the new position will include property and evidence inspections, Criminal Justice Information Services audits, Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies requirement audits, and reviewing internal statistics for compliance or trends, such as use of force and arrest data, according to UPPS Associate Vice President Charlie Noffsinger.

"It is critical for law enforcement agencies to evaluate its practices on an ongoing basis," said Penn State Police Chief Joseph Milek in a statement. "This allows us to track how we are performing and alter our direction when necessary, in order to grow, and best serve our community."

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE