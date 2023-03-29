Penn State University Police and Public Safety announced that it's aiding local law enforcement with the safety of students after middle and high schools across the state received "false calls" threatening violence.

According to a UPPS Facebook post, the threats are believed to be "false," but "the safety and security of the students remains the priority."

On Wednesday morning, local schools received "computer-generated swatting calls" regarding alleged active shooters, according to Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Christopher Fox.

At this time, there is "no known threat" to any of Penn State's campuses, according to UPPS.

