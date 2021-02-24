This summer, Penn State will begin its transition to a primarily in-person learning environment for fall 2021.

The plan for expanding on-campus instruction includes flexibility to return to remote learning if necessary.

The summer semester will continue Penn State's coronavirus instructional modes, but will introduce more in-person courses. Penn State will continue to use event spaces, outdoor tents and other non-traditional instruction spaces over the summer.

The fall 2021 semester will still offer some remote options ー such as synchronous and asynchronous online courses ー but will introduce a wider range of in-person instruction.

"Making detailed decisions now about the future mode of educational offerings for our university is not an easy task given all the unknowns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic," Penn State President Eric Barron said in the release. "However, with vaccines becoming more available and the expectation that public health guidelines will reflect progress, we are optimistic that we can begin to safely transition during the summer and move toward a full in-person experience this fall while doing all that we can to keep our students, employees and local communities as safe and healthy as possible.

The details of this transition are not yet finalized, and may be subject to change before the summer semester.

Penn State's priority is the "health and well-being of its students, employees and local communities," and thus the expansion of in-person courses is "contingent n the latest health and safety guidelines, including physical distancing requirements, as they are adjusted over the summer and fall in response to the state of the pandemic," according to the release.

The university will share more information in the upcoming weeks about the details and logistics of its decision to transfer more classes to an on-campus format.

