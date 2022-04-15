Penn State announced Friday the Acacia fraternity was placed on interim action Monday by Student Affairs after an incident occurred at an "unregistered social event," according to a release.

Penn State's Office of Student Conduct is currently investigating the incident.

The interim action bars Acacia from hosting any social functions while the incident is investigated. The national organization for Acacia has been notified and is cooperating with the investigation, according to the release.

Additional sanctions may occur depending on the university's investigation, according to the release.

