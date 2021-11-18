Penn State places 3rd in the CyberForce Competition

On Tuesday the U.S. Department of Energy announced the top three winners of the seventh CyberForce Competition, held on Nov. 13.

105 universities competed to test “cyber defense skills and protect a hydropower company from simulated cyber challenges,” according to its website.

Penn State ranked third place, following behind the University of California, Santa Cruz who ranked second, and the University of Central Florida won.

This year's scenario was based around securing systems for a hydropower company against a cyberattack all while maintaining service for customers, according to its website.

The CyberForce Competition is part of the CyberForce Program, which seeks to inspire students and develop the next generation of 'energy sector cyber defenders.'

“This year marked the strongest CyberForce Competition yet,” Amanda Joyce, CyberForce Program director and cybersecurity analysis group lead at DOE’s Argonne National Laboratory said in a statement.

