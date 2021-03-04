Pickles have a surprisingly large fanbase, and nowhere is that better exhibited than the Tickle my Pickle account on Instagram.

Penn State student Jackie Tucker and her roommates created the @friedpickleparadise Instagram account, which is dedicated to showing off various pickles from different parts of the country and the world.

Tucker (senior-marketing) said she and her roommates love pickles. She said they began going to different bars in the State College area and ordering fried pickles. After, Tucker said she thought it would be a good idea to try all of the fried pickles in town and rate them on an Instagram account.

After making the account public, it became very popular. Tucker said various bars, pickle fan accounts and pickle companies began following her account.

People also directly messaged the account images of pickles or pickle products, which the account sometimes posts. Companies also send her products to review on the account. Tucker said she gets at least three to five submissions in her DMs each week.

“My camera roll is entirely pickles,” Tucker said. “People go crazy for [pickles], which is something I wasn’t expecting at all.”

The account has received attention from all around the United States and even the world. Tucker said she once received submissions from Italy, Brazil, England and the Netherlands.

Kaitlyn Bailey is another contributor to the account and one of Tucker’s roommates.

“I’m a huge fried pickle person,” Bailey (senior-biobehavioral health) said.

Bailey is the “taste tester” for the page, trying various fried pickles in downtown State College.

Bailey said her favorite fried pickle is at Cafe 210 West, and she said her favorite part about the pickle is its sauce.

Madeleine Aldrich is another contributor to the page and roommate of Tucker. Her specialty on the page is the “Pickleback Shot.” According to Aldrich (senior-marketing), a pickleback shot is a shot of whiskey followed by a shot of pickle juice.

“I think that everyone should try a pickleback shot once in their life,” Aldrich said.

Aldrich said she learned about the drink through her family. Her favorite shot is either from Primanti Bros. Restaurant and Bar State College or Bill Pickles Tap Room.

“If you like pickles, definitely join the community,” Tucker said. “It’s pretty niche and weird, but they’re all really great and fun people.”