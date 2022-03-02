Penn State's chapter of Pi Sigma Alpha, the National Political Honor Society, hosted a discussion panel on the conflict between Russia and Ukraine on Wednesday in the Katz Building — with the Ukrainian Society and the political science department present.

According to the Associated Press, the Russian military launched an attack on Ukraine on Feb. 24, and throughout the event, panelists discussed the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia, as well as the developments made over the past week.

Panelists included Donna Bahry, professor emerita of political science, Roseanne McManus, associate professor of political science, Robert Packer, assistant teaching professor of political science, Catherine Wanner, professor of history, anthropology and religious studies, Larisa Lombardo, treasurer of Pi Sigma Alpha and Igor Latsanych, a member of the Ukrainian Society.

McManus spoke first and said though “[Russian President Vladimir] Putin has been on the scene for a long time,” this time “seems to be different” in that this invasion was greater in size and scope.

“It seems like Russia will take heavy losses, and it is not clear what [its] endgame will be,” McManus said.

Many panelists referred to Putin’s actions as “miscalculated.”

McManus said the timing of the invasion doesn't make sense, given Putin has been “tolerating this situation for years," and she said his recent behavior has been “unpredictable.”

Many panelists discussed Putin’s mental capacity and if this has had an effect on his recent political decisiveness.

“This has caused people to speculate that Putin may be losing his marbles,” McManus said.

Then, Bahry said Putin often puts on a “performance," and the question about his mental capacity is an “open one.”

However, Packer said in his eyes, Putin is not acting “particularly crazy,” and there have been signals toward this behavior and Putin’s “determination and impatience.”

“Many people thought he was bluffing,” Packer said.

These signals include past Russian invasions that the panelists discussed, and according to Bahry, there has been “constant pressure” on former Soviet countries.

Packer said something else “of concern” is the possibility of nuclear disaster from nuclear power plants that are operating near the sites of combat in Ukraine.

The panelists then discussed reasons as to why the Russian invasion of Ukraine came at this time.

“We’re talking about military organized violence — it’s a war, and we should call it a war,” Wanner said. “I think if we had called all the other wars wars we would be a little less surprised now.”

Bahry said Russia is facing two domestic problems right now, which may be a part of Putin’s motivations.

First, Bahry said Russia has been facing “depopulation,” and the Russian government has been trying to attract people from post-Soviet countries by offering money and jobs, but “takers have been minimal.”

The second problem Bahry said Russia is facing is “economic stagnation,” as Russia has “a problem of producing competitive manufactured goods to sell.”

Bahry also said the Russian government is “[spinning] a story of victimization by the West” in regard to the Ukrainian language’s growing popularity in Eastern Europe.

“Mr. Putin makes the case that language equals identity,” Wanner said, adding that Putin’s logic is “contorted.”

Wanner discussed the effects of social media on the conflict.

“Exposure via travel, internet, social media and popular culture has opened Ukranians to a whole nother world, spurring them to join Europe,” Wanner said.

She said the “stirring, troubling images” of the events in Ukraine that are shared online are causing the world to focus on the conflict, and people have begun to “boycott” Russia and its citizens as a whole.

“I don’t think we should punish an entire nation of people,” Wanner said. “I think Putin has shaken the foundation of Russia. Even when this war ends, I believe we will simply embark upon another chapter.”

Some audience members asked panelists what they thought about the American government’s response to the invasion.

“Sanctions can be ramped up, but there is a reason to do it slowly,” McManus said. Packer agreed and said “what the U.S. can do is somewhat limited.”

Latsanych, a student, said he lived in Ukraine for the first eight years of his life and visits multiple times per year.

Part of the problem, according to Latsanych, is that Putin is still supported by some “despite all the terrible things he’s done in his country,” but also many soldiers are simply following Putin’s orders.

He said America hasn't done enough, and what can be done by students is reaching out to their congressmen to propose bills to help Ukraine.

“If Putin wins in Ukraine, as we have seen in several countries, who knows what’s next,” Latsanych said. “Which is why we need to work even harder to prevent this.”

He said “manpower will run out one day,” and Ukraine’s supplies are limited.

“Not just Ukraine is in danger, it’s Europe, democracy — just being civil is in danger,” Latsanych said. “Who knows where Putin is going to stop.”

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE