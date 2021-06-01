Much to the dismay of Penn Staters who enjoy theatre, New York City’s many Broadway theaters shut down in March 2020 amid city-wide restrictions on large gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic.

Yet, Broadway fans did not have to wait long for their theatre fix with Disney releasing “Hamilton,” starring its original Broadway cast, on Disney+ in July 2020. “Diana” plans to release a recording of the musical about the late princess on Netflix before it opens on Broadway in December, and “Come From Away” will debut a filmed performance on Apple TV.

Among the Penn State performing arts community, the question remains on the necessity — or the lack of necessity — and feasibility of filming more professional productions to release on streaming platforms.

Student Mackenzie Detwiler said she sees the wide release of “Hamilton” as a positive sign for the future of theatre and streaming.

“I think it was a step in the right direction,” Detwiler (junior-music education) said. “That was kinda the first [event] bringing musicals into [accessible] media, and that exposure is really great.”

However, Frederick Miller said while he does not believe recording shows can truly capture the experience of going to a live performance, streaming musicals makes live theatre more accessible.

“[The live theatre experience] is an act of communion,” Miller (junior-theatre) said via email. “I do not believe it can be replicated on film. Film captures the moment and freezes it — live theatre is meant to be experienced in real time.

“There is a genuine problem with accessibility in the theatre industry, [and] I don’t think people realize the expenses that occur when going to attend a Broadway show. If capturing a professional show on film means that a potential audience member [can see it], I see no problem with it.”

Gwendolyn Walker, assistant professor of voice in the musical theatre program, also said she thinks releasing shows onto streaming platforms will help the future of theatre by inspiring the next generation.

“My parents would take me [to Broadway] once every five years… If I had been able to see what was happening on Broadway in my house, that would have been great,” Walker said. “The fact that the interest in the public has renewed in [seeing shows] is making Broadway stronger, and that is exciting.”

However, Walker echoed Miller’s stance on the uniqueness of live performances.

“Live theatre is where you create an energy where we all agree that we’re going to tell a story,” Walker said. “There’s this beautiful exchange of respect and vulnerability and… energy that you cannot create in a virtual world.”

Moreover, Muggs Leone said releasing live shows on streaming services can only increase profits and popularity and wouldn’t discourage potential audience members from attending live performances.

“I like to compare it to streaming artists’ music,” Leone (freshman-psychology) said. “Just because I can stream Lady Gaga’s music on my iPhone does not mean that I don’t want to then go to a Lady Gaga concert, because there’s an energy… an experience that you can’t get from the streaming.”

Leone said streaming live shows can attract new fans to the world of theatre and draw nostalgic viewings from previous audience members.

“I love that ‘Hamilton’ is on streaming… I think it’s a great step in getting people to watch and see theatre,” Leone said. “If you’re somebody who has [already] seen the show, it’s like a live memory.”