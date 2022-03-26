On Saturday, the Paul Robeson Cultural Center hosted its annual Women of Color Empowerment Symposium from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Penn State Hotel and Conference Center.

Speakers Cybele Pacheco, Ashley Adams and Rhoda Moise offered words of encouragement to attendees throughout the day.

Program Coordinator for the PRCC Bhavna Mehta said she estimated the event brought in around 35 attendees — a number Mehta said she’s “very happy” about, especially after the coronavirus pandemic caused a dip in student attendance to events.

“In my opinion, this is far better than my expectations,” she said. “Seeing the diversity in the audience and seeing the audience engaged — I think I can safely say I’m happy and proud.”

For Mehta, it’s important to hold events like this to “bring our community together” in a safe environment to “talk about issues that affect them currently in our society.”

The first presenter was the keynote speaker Pacheco, who spoke to the audience about her keys to success and leadership as a woman of color.

Pacheco serves as the director of senior-focused care for Geisinger in Danville, Pennsylvania, and has worked in the medical field since her graduation from the American University of the Caribbean in 2006.

For Geisinger, Pacheco has worked in various positions for the past eight years.

Pacheco went to the College of Mount Saint Vincent for her undergraduate degree in nursing and graduated in 2002.

Due to her experiences, she offered the audience advice for navigating and how to "make it in the health industry."

Following Pacheco, Adams presented next about “building a business that matters” and taught the group how to adjust their mindset for business, build a brand story, package and position as well as price and sell.

Adams, CEO and founder of MentorMe, described her work as “serving women.”

She said she guides women through their professional lives to find success in entrepreneurship and actively works to close the gender wage gap — it’s something she’s “not afraid to talk about.”

After some background, Adams walked the group through a visualization exercise, a practice she said she likes to partake in often.

“I like to use it as a skill… to help me get where I’m going,” Adams said. “Visualization is seeing, feeling and completely embodying a future outcome, whether it’s growing your business, earning $1 million [or] helping people [in need] with your business. This is your life, and together, we’re going to walk inside of it.”

The room remained silent for several minutes, as Adams asked attendees questions to encourage them to visualize their future.

She then asked them to write about what they experienced, saw, wore, who "woke up beside them" and their feelings.

“So often I see women let fear keep them stuck,” Adams said. “It’s one of the things I hate seeing most. I hope what you saw in your future was less fear and more action.”

Mehta said she “loved” Adams’ presentation, and next time, she said PRCX will have to invite her for a longer amount of time.

“There were a lot of questions — we actually were short of time,” Mehta said. “Just judging by everybody’s reaction and the questions and the engagement, I think it was very successful.”

For Mariko Marshall, the presentation “was great.”

Marshall, an accounting assistant at Penn State, said she attended the event after a friend’s suggestion, and she “learned a lot of stuff” to help with her business.

In the future, Marshall said she plans to implement visualization in her life, as well as marketing, packaging and price-setting practices for her business.

Marshall said she has been running her online business, Pink Famous Clothing, for the past 10 years, while also working for accounting operations at Penn State.

She said she plans to “digest” all of the information she learned and “work from everything [she] learned here.”

For Marshall, hearing the “real truth” behind running a business is exciting.

“You get to hear the real truth about [business owners’] actual fears,” she said. “It’s kind of the same as what I experienced. It’s in a group setting, and everybody’s more honest. It helps with the self-esteem [of] running [a] business.”

The next presenter, Moise spoke to the group about mental and physical wellness and resources for promoting wellness.

Moise, with her background in biobehavioral health and prevention science and community health, explained what wellness means in her eyes.

To her, wellness is “something that you actively have to work on, but it can be something as simple as ‘being.'”

Moise shared resources like the SPECIES model of wellness to help the audience “get a deeper understanding of what wellness is.”

SPECIES is an acronym for the seven forms of wellness — social, physical, emotional, career, intellectual, environmental and spiritual.

“I like to start off with this model of wellness because it’s helped me so much in my journey,” Moise said. “I like to revisit this to see what part of the wellness model can be improved in my life.”

Moise also explained how workspace and networking can help determine professional needs for productivity — which also impacts wellness.

Moise said she can gauge her professional wellness “based on how [her] desk looks.”

She also recommended lifestyle assessments like evaluating how many hours of sleep one may get or daily water intake.

As part of her presentation, Moise showed a chart to demonstrate sleep as “the ultimate life enhancer,” which affects cognitive, aesthetic, performance and health aspects of life and the body.

Moise then recommended tips for a good night’s sleep, like having a bedtime routine, a relaxing bath or a comfortable bed, and she suggested avoiding heavy food, caffeine and hard training.

She also noted “naps should be 20-30 minutes,” which garnered some laughter from the audience and admissions of longer naps.

“I know that nap hits nice sometimes, but set that timer,” Moise said, as she noted how longer naps have been associated with health implications later in life.

She also recommended appropriately balancing nutrition with a healthy eating plate diagram by the Harvard Medical School.

To end, Moise recommended several campus resources including the PRCC, Multicultural Resource Center, Counseling and Psychological Services, University Health Services and the Jeffery A. Conrad Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity.

However, she added she "can't put all the Penn State resources on one slide, even if [she] wanted to."

Following the presentations, Mehta ended the event with a quote.

"Be the woman who fixes another woman's crown without telling the world it was crooked."

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE