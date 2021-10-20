Penn State's Paul Robeson Cultural Center will celebrate Homecoming by hosting the fifth annual "Pride in Our Community Pep Rally" at 5:30 p.m. Thursday on the HUB-Robeson Center's Monumental Staircase.

The pep rally will celebrate “the diversity of the student of color community at Penn State through performances by different cultural-based organizations,” according to Carlos Wiley, director of the PRCC.

Wiley said the pep rally will feature dance teams and spoken word artists.

The pep rally was started to encourage more students of color to participate in Homecoming activities, Wiley said, and it has had a positive effect on “community engagement.”

Wiley said the event will honor the students of color who are members of the Homecoming court. He said students of color did not participate in Homecoming in previous years.

Community members should come “to see what the student of color community has to offer Penn State in other ways and to celebrate cultural differences here that they will see on display through dance, spoken word and community gathering,” Wiley said.

Masking will be the only coronavirus precaution taken during the pep rally, Wiley said.

The PRCC held the pep rally outside in 2020 due to the coronavirus, according to Wiley, at which it saw “a large number of students for the first time come out of their rooms and be in space in community with other students, even though they had to be six feet apart."

Wiley said 2020 was the first year the PRCC was able to connect with Homecoming “in a meaningful way” because many events across the university were held virtually.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

Penn State receives $25 million award for medical health research Penn State received a $25 million award to support the university’s efforts of building clin…