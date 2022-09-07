Beginning on Jan. 1, 2023, Penn State announced Highmark Blue Shield will replace Aetna and CVS Caremark for the university, working to provide medical and prescription benefits for employees.

Aetna and CVS Caremark have been Penn State’s medical and prescription drug benefit plan for the past five years, according to a release.

With the transition to Highmark Blue Shield, faculty and staff at Penn State will not see changes in their medical plans, regarding copays, deductibles and coinsurance, according to the release. The change will make providers and partnerships more accessible for Penn State faculty.

According to the release, previous employee benefits not related to medical or prescription insurance will not be impacted by the shift to Highmark Blue Shield — such as dental, vision, optional life insurance, long-term disability and accidental death and dismemberment benefits.

Faculty and staff who have additional questions can contact HR Services at 814-865-1473. Questions concerning individual providers are directed towards the Highmark Blue Shield website or call at 844-945-5509 to confirm a physician’s status, the release said.

