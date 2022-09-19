Penn State was recently named a collaborating institution in a $66 million U.S. Department of Energy Urban Integrated Field (Urban IFL) Program, which is designed to study the impacts of climate change on various American cities, according to a release.

20 institutions nationwide are involved in this program and Baltimore, Chicago and Austin will be studied, the release said.

Penn State and including eight other organizations, will support the Baltimore project led by Johns Hopkins University.

Kenneth Davis, professor of atmospheric and climate science will be the "principal investigator" for Penn State’s $6.4 million portion of the project.

The goal of the program, according to the release, is to improve climate change predictions for cities. This includes working with cities to help them create strategies for adapting to mitigating these changes.

“This is the most ambitious and interdisciplinary project I have ever joined,” David said in the release. “I feel like my entire career has been preparing me for this project. This goal of this project — making climate science work for cities – is critically important. It will be a tremendous challenge, but it is a challenge that we need to address.”

