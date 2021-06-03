Graduating from Penn State is an immense milestone in many students’ lives, and the ceremony itself is often what solidifies the transition. But the university’s 2021 graduation ceremony was not a typical one.

Heavily restricted by coronavirus mitigation efforts, ceremonies were socially distanced and outdoors in Beaver Stadium. No formal “walk” across the stage occurred.

Yet that didn’t dampen the experiences of several family members of graduating seniors, like Anne and Gerald Beston, the parents of nursing graduate Grace Beston.

“It’s something we’ve been really looking forward to for four years of hard work,” Anne said.

Gerald agreed, and said for him, the masking and social distancing requirements did not make a difference.

“It was special because [Grace] was graduating,” Gerald said. “We were very happy that we were able to come as parents in person and watch.”

Angie Scipione, mother of rehabilitation and human services graduate Nick Scipione, shared similar sentiments.

“I actually enjoyed the fact that we got to sit with our graduate — that we got to spend that time with just him,” Angie said. “It was nice that we were able to… experience it all as a family.”

Many of the families said they were surprised an in-person ceremony was held in the first place: Anne said she and her family were “pleased” they could attend a ceremony in person because such events were “really missed last year.”

This was a feeling nursing graduate Erin Dooney and her grandmother, Ellen Edwards, also shared.

“I wasn’t really expecting to have anything in person, so it’s exciting that we [could] all be together in Beaver Stadium,” Dooney said.

Dooney brought her grandmother and mother into the ceremony, while her aunt, Laura Field, “listened” and “looked at pictures.”

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

Palmer Museum to close second floor for repairs this summer The Palmer Museum of Art at Penn State has announced its second floor closure for repairs st…

Something Field commented on was her displeasure with the limited number of tickets allotted to graduates for family members.

Due to coronavirus restrictions, only two guests were permitted into the ceremonies with each graduating senior.

Field said she also wished the seniors would have been able to walk across the stage for their diplomas — a graduation tradition.

“I think they could have made it possible for the students to walk,” Field said. “With the space allotted and only two parents with each, I think they could have.”

However, many agreed Penn State’s coronavirus mitigation guidelines for the ceremonies and throughout the spring semester were effective.

“I thought it was all handled well,” Angie said. “The requirements that they had for all the students to wear their masks — even when they were in public on campus — was beyond what we would do in the community. They were actually doing more than most other places were.”

Anne agreed, noting the pervasiveness of the masking policy and the widespread adherence to it.

“There really is a sense of security and safety in walking around campus,” Anne said. “We were able to enjoy everything the campus has to offer and the town has to offer while still being safe.”

Christine Lovas, mother of photography graduate Noah Lovas, said she thinks individuals who are against pandemic regulations must understand their importance.

“I know some parents might be upset that they’re not allowed to [have a procession],” Christine said. “They can’t walk across [the] stage, but it’s COVID.”

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE