Penn State's Palmer Museum of Art announced via Instagram Monday that famous architect George Rickey's sculpture "Breaking Column III" is being taken down.

The post does not list a reason for its departure.

The sculpture was installed in November 2018 on the Palmer Museum of Art's Curtin Road plaza, according to Penn State News. The piece, which is more than 25 feet tall, was on loan from a private collection and was initially meant to be on display until November 2019.

Rickey's sculptures "are expertly engineered to respond to air currents and gravitational pull with deliberate, graceful and unpredictable movements," according to the 2018 release.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE