The Sunrise Movement, PSU Climate Action and Eco Action will host a rally they in accordance with Earth Day on Thursday.

The event will be held at Old Main Lawn from noon to 1 p.m. to demand community leaders "do better in ensuring the health of the planet."

According to a release, the groups have three demands from the event including State College leaders investing in renewable energy and guaranteeing "good jobs for all," Penn State divesting from fossil fuel investments, and Penn State and State College to incorporate sustainability education into its curriculums.

The event is taking place because of Penn State's "influence" on the commonwealth and because of the university's educational opportunity to create the next "sustainability leaders," the release said.

"This rally would hopefully serve to pressure the university to move further towards divesting from fossil fuels," the release said. "This strike will display to Penn State decision-makers that students want quality sustainability education in the classroom that equips them with knowledge of how to solve these complex issues."

On March 31, students voted "yes" on a University Park Undergraduate Association referendum calling Penn State to divest from fossil fuels.

