Penn State employees who believe they have medical reasons or disabilities preventing them from getting the coronavirus vaccine may now request accommodations before Nov. 12 through an online form.

Penn State is requiring all employees at University Park and eight of the commonwealth campuses to upload proof they are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by Dec. 8, in accordance with an executive order from President Joe Biden.

Completed forms for the accommodations must be submitted electronically to Occupational Medicine, according to a release. Those requesting accommodations will be notified in writing whether their request was granted, the release said.

Penn State said students supported on graduate assistantships must submit their forms through University Health Services on or before Nov. 12, and they will receive a message through myUHS with the status of their request.

Accommodations may be considered temporary, as future vaccine types, ingredients or coronavirus variants could change the situation, the release said.

