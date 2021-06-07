Penn State’s Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund II allocation, totaling $27.5 million, is open to students for the second round of emergency aid applications as of June 7.

The eligibility of students and the amount they can receive from the fund will be determined by their 2020-21 Free Application for Federal Student Aid submissions. The maximum amount of money a student can receive is $1,000.

All grant funds, in accordance with the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of December 2020, will be spendable for any component of student costs, including tuition and healthcare, according to a Penn State News release.

Grant applications are available through the Office of Student Aid and will be open until all money from the fund is exhausted.

More information about the grant is available on Penn State’s coronavirus information website.

