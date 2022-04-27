Study spaces will be available 24-hours a day during finals week in the Boucke, Hammond, Osmond, Thomas and Willard Buildings, according to a release.

From Thursday through May 6, these buildings will have select study spaces open without having to schedule a room to study.

These hours will end at 11 p.m. May 6.

The HUB-Robeson Center will remain open 24-hours a day for students as well, according to the release.

Students looking for a place to study can utilize the Penn State Map, and check the "Classroom Availability" filter to find unoccupied classroom availabilities, daily schedules and hours of operation for all general-purpose classrooms at University Park.

