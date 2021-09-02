Editor’s note: The names of all student employees interviewed for this story have been changed in order to protect their identities. The Daily Collegian has verified through fact-checking that all of the individuals interviewed for this story are student employees at on-campus recreation facilities.

Penn State’s indoor mask mandate enacted Aug. 4 continues to be a point of contention in some areas on campus, particularly in campus recreation buildings — where enforcement is causing a strain for some student employees.

Since the mandate applies to the three main campus recreation areas with gym facilities — Hepper Fitness Center at the Recreation Hall, the Intramural Building and the White Building — many students working at these gyms are now shouldering the responsibility of enforcing the mask policy.

Due to a combination of reluctance and belligerence on both sides of the mask mandate debate, this responsibility has been affecting everyday work responsibilities, according to students employed in the buildings.

“Campus Recreation staff, including student staff, are having to continually walk through the facilities to remind patrons of the policy and ask them to replace their masks,” Shea Bracken, the director of communications for Student Affairs at Penn State, said. “This has been extremely stressful for our many student staff.”

Employees have been reluctant to speak on the topic — in fear of losing their jobs. Abby, a student employee at Hepper Fitness Center in Rec Hall who wished to remain anonymous, said she has considered quitting her job.

“I spoke with my boss because I was considering quitting, or more so taking a leave of absence, and I was told that there are people on both sides who do support the masking mandate and those who don’t support the masking mandate who are considering quitting,” Abby said.

She said she didn’t know any students personally who quit or how many student workers quit.

Abby cited “verbal abuse” she said she was receiving from patrons as the main reason for considering leaving.

“Someone told me to f--- off when I told them to put a mask on,” she said. “If I told someone to put a mask on, sometimes they would pull it up and then as soon as you walked away, they’d pull them back down, and I could hear them talking about me.”

Due to some of the more intense responses from patrons directed toward student staff, Campus Recreation told workers on Aug. 20 they didn’t have to enforce the rule as much during the first week of classes, according to Abby. This created further concern for Abby while working, she said.

“I didn’t want to be working around hundreds of people without masks on,” she said. “After I complained, they reinforced it again.”

Campus Recreation told workers in an email sent Friday to push masking enforcement once again on Saturday, according to Abby.

Friday was also the day Campus Recreation issued a release, saying it “may be forced to impose a moratorium on access to its facilities… unless compliance with the university’s indoor masking requirement significantly increases in these facilities soon.”

The release went on to describe the behavior with masking in campus recreation buildings as an “outlier” compared to other campus facilities.

“In other campus settings, faculty, staff and students alike are generally complying with the mask mandate, and the return to in-person activities is going well,” Damon Sims, vice president for Student Affairs, said in the release. “But the exception has been found in our Campus Recreation facilities. We understand the challenge masking poses for those using these facilities, but the health of both participants and staff members demands that we enforce the mask expectation as clearly and reasonably as we can, and those using these facilities must do their part.”

Student staff at campus recreation facilities have not only been in conflict with those reluctant to mask but with those who complain about others not masking as well, according to Sarah, an employee at Hepper Fitness Center who wished to remain anonymous. She described some of the interactions she’s had with patrons who aren’t students.

“I’ve been yelled at by professors and older patrons,” Sarah said. “They’ve screamed in my face about how, in their classroom if someone refuses to put a mask on, they’re allowed to kick the student out. I had to stand there and get screamed at by an adult.”

These complaints were especially strong during the first week of the fall semester when student workers were advised to not be as strong in enforcing masks, according to Sarah.

“Those people are wearing masks, but they’re complaining about the other patrons not wearing a mask,” she said. “The screaming is from both sides.”

Student worker Josh, who works at the IM Building and wished to remain anonymous, said he agrees that conflict with patrons on both sides of the mask debate is becoming routine at his job.

“It’s really upsetting that they’re yelling at us when we all got the same email from [Penn State] President [Eric] Barron saying that masking had to be done at Penn State campus,” Josh said. “It’s very frustrating when you’re yelling at another student over doing their job when they know that we’re just trying to work. That’s the worst part.”

Josh went on to describe how patrons use “belligerence and profanity” when approached about putting a mask on or when they were complaining about others not masking.

“There’s also just disrespect and disregard for staff members,” he said.

Josh said he believes it’s hard to tell if there has been an increase in job turnover due to masking, noting that jobs at the IM Building fluctuate to an extent, especially at the beginning of a school year — regardless of this issue.

“I don’t know of anyone who has specifically quit for this reason,” Josh said. “People do come and go at these jobs pretty much all the time, whether it’s because of a new opportunity, a scheduling conflict or frustration with the job… I wouldn’t say there’s been an influx of quitting, it’s usually that people leave as their schedules change.”

Josh said he sometimes will hypothetically make comments about quitting his job but is not willing to really follow through with that plan.

“It’s only making our jobs harder, and it’s keeping us from doing the basic job things that we should be doing. I’m enforcing a rule that I didn’t create, but I’m getting the backlash for it.”