Penn State officials monitor pandemic conditions for potential, temporary return to virtual classes at University Park

Penn State announced Friday its officials are monitoring coronavirus pandemic conditions for a potential and temporary return to virtual classes for the start of the spring semester at University Park.

Though the university is currently planning to return in person, "with local COVID-19 hospitalizations at an all-time high and the uneven spread of the omicron variant creating uncertainty," the University Park community should be prepared to alter plans to a remote spring start, the release said.

Penn State President Eric Barron said the university's COVID-19 Operations Control Center will be in contact with local health care and government officials as it monitors the situation over winter break.

"We fully expect to start the spring semester as planned with in-person classes and activities, but we also wanted to let the University Park campus community know that we are continuing to monitor local conditions and are prepared to alter return plans for the semester if deemed necessary," Barron said in a statement.

The university's commonwealth campuses are all currently expected to return in person as planned — "given their smaller student populations and greater regional health care capacity," the release said.

If in-person classes are delayed, Penn State faculty members will still be able to utilize classrooms on campus to teach virtually, and staff members will be expected to work as usual.

Penn State said the announcement was made out of an "abundance of caution," and the university will provide an update on Dec. 30.

