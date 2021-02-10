Penn State held its "One Penn State 2025 Symposium" to discuss the university's strategic plan on Wednesday. A focus of the discussion was strengthening learning across all campuses.

According to the One Penn State 2025 website, utilizing "digital resources and aligning faculty, academic, and administrative resources to strengthen learning, research, and student opportunities" is a guiding principle of the strategic plan.

LionPath, electronic signature and an integration platform for IT systems were discussed as possible platforms to improve on in educational accessibility and efficiency.

Senior Director of Penn State World Campus student affairs Ashley Adams and Senior Director of the Division of Undergraduate Studies Janet Schulenberg led a discussion on "improving student academic mobility and navigation."

Adams said a primary objective of the principle is to give students "greater mobility" across all Penn State campuses to make graduation possible.

According to Adams and Schulenberg, this includes a course enrollment strategy to improve accessibility to Penn State classes no matter the course location of the student's home campus.

Additionally, the pair discussed ways to find the "root causes" of "institutionalized barriers to equity, inclusion and justice."

According to Adams and Schulenberg, a solution includes establishing tools to help students plan and envision a degree, and break down academic and administrative barriers to allow the community "to move into and within the university."

More information on the university's strategic plan can be found here.