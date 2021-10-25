Penn State University officials denounced the messages, writings, activism and planned visit of British alt-right political commentator Milo Yiannopoulos Monday in an official statement.

Invited by and to be hosted by Uncensored America, one of Penn State’s many student-run organizations, Yiannopoulos is scheduled to visit campus Nov. 3.

Vice President and General Counsel Steve Dunham, Vice President for Student Affairs Damon Sims and Vice Provost for Educational Equity Marcus Whitehurst labeled Yiannopoulos as “offensive and hurtful,” a “social provocateur” with values “antithetical to Penn State’s” that “deliberately create controversy, hurt and disruption,” in the statement.

But Dunham, Sims and Whitehurst said the university will not be taking action against Yiannopoulos.

“As a public university, we are fundamentally and unalterably obligated under the U.S. Constitution’s First Amendment to protect various expressive rights, even for those whose viewpoints offend our basic institutional values,” Dunham, Sims and Whitehurst said. “To do so otherwise not only violates the Constitution, but would undermine the basic freedom each of us shares to generally think and express ourselves as we wish.”

Though it “lacks the right to do anything to stop it,” Dunham, Sims and Whitehurst said the university encourages its community to take action against the messages of Yiannopoulos — action through inaction.

“Make that opposition known by uniting against Yiannopoulos in the most effective way possible — by ignoring him,” Dunham, Sims and Whitehurst said in the statement. “Unify as an empathetic, compassionate and thoughtful university community that stands as one, purposeful in its commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, and in its determination to silence hate mongers by turning our backs on them and denying the attention they seek.”

The three encouraged students to instead express support, care and empathy to the targets of Yiannopoulos’ messages.

