The Penn State Office of Physical Plant will spray the elm trees in University Park beginning Wednesday at approximately 9 p.m. with the aerial application via helicopter starting Thursday morning, according to Penn State News.

Both applications of the spray are weather permitting, and signage will be placed in areas affected by the spray.

The annual spraying is a part of OPP's initiative to stop the spread of Dutch elm disease and elm yellows and to protect the remaining University Park elm trees.

This process typically occurs twice a year — once in May and July. Penn State has not yet announced the dates of the second round of spraying.

