The Mall
Buy Now

The Mall on Oct. 10, 2019. The Elm Re-leaf campaign, which funded the purchase of elm trees on The Mall, is the gift of the class of 1986.

 Ken Minamoto

The Penn State Office of Physical Plant will spray the elm trees in University Park beginning Wednesday at approximately 9 p.m. with the aerial application via helicopter starting Thursday morning, according to Penn State News.

Both applications of the spray are weather permitting, and signage will be placed in areas affected by the spray.

The annual spraying is a part of OPP's initiative to stop the spread of Dutch elm disease and elm yellows and to protect the remaining University Park elm trees.

This process typically occurs twice a year — once in May and July. Penn State has not yet announced the dates of the second round of spraying.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags